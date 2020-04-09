Paid to stop? The backlash is based on unemployment benefits of “steroids”

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

$ 600 more per week in unemployment benefits started coming out as part of the coronavirus back-up law passed in March – but new payments, combined with state unemployment benefits, already raise fears that some workers may be able to do more silver leaving their job.

For an economy already fractured by social distancing policies designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the perverse incentive threatens to do more damage, according to workers, business owners and economists who spoke to Fox News.

“This is a huge problem. A large part of the American workforce will make more money by not working than by working,” David Henderson, economist and researcher at the Hoover Institution, told Fox News. Stanford University.

The average state already pays $ 463 a week in unemployment benefits. When combined with the new $ 600 per week, that equates to $ 1,063 per week – the equivalent of over $ 26 per hour, or $ 55,000 per year.

This makes some essential workers on the front lines angry with the crisis.

“I can tell you that as a worker who earns little more than the minimum wage, at $ 12 an hour, everything is complete,” Otis Mitchell Jr., who works in West Virginia, told Fox News to transport patients hospitalized for medical tests.

Mitchell Jr. added that he had unemployed friends who were already receiving the extra $ 600 and that “I prefer to work, but unfortunately, I would gain more by staying at home.”

“I work in a hospital in all places and we are not paid [extra],” he added.

He said he also knew people at his workplace “who just want to be laid off, completely because they would have more money at home.”

Unemployment benefits have traditionally required that a worker be laid off to collect benefits, and so many people are not yet aware that the relief bill allows a person to leave and continue to collect as long as they ” certifies herself ”that she had to leave because of the coronavirus situation. The relief bill says that staying at home to be the primary caretaker of out-of-school children counts as an automatically valid reason.

And while traditional unemployment benefits pay based on an employee’s previous income, new benefits pay a fixed amount of $ 600 per week, even if a worker’s previous job paid less.

Generous payments are however temporary. They are expected to last four months, ending July 31.

But politicians are already considering extending this end date in a back-up bill. This weekend, the President of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, wrote a letter to colleagues saying: “CARES 2 needs to go further … extend and strengthen unemployment benefits.”

Several GOP lawmakers, including Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., attempted to change the wording of the stimulus bill by more than $ 2 trillion last month to remove any incentive for workers to quit their jobs in order to to do more on unemployment. The effort failed.

Supporters argue that “unemployment insurance on steroids” is critical at a time when millions of people are now unemployed due to restrictions in place. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said before his passage that the bill means employers will be able to lay off workers while those workers can essentially make their “full wages” for four months.

But some see a glaring drawback and warn against an extension.

“The more they extend it, the more they guarantee that people will remain unemployed,” said Steve Anthony, CEO of Anthony Timberlands, an Arkansas sawmill that employs about 750 people, said Fox News.

Anthony has already let workers go on federal benefits – he questioned his employees to see who wanted to stop working, and has since let hundreds of workers go home and collect more unemployment than they earn at the sawmill.

Anthony is not alone. Huge employers like Macy’s and Equinox do the same, explicitly noting that their population will be better paid for unemployment.

“It’s certainly good for some people,” Anthony told Fox News. “But there are a lot of essential employees out there – employees that we have to have, who might resent that they put in 50 hours a week, and the guy sitting at home earns $ 300 more a week. “

When asked if he could just pay more to supplant unemployment benefits, Anthony put it mildly: “$ 26 an hour is a little above the benchmark rate for labor Arkansas unqualified work.

Several workers contacted by Fox News told similar stories.

“I work in the oil fields and the guys are already talking about hoping to be laid off,” a North Dakota worker told Fox News. He added that where his brother worked, 14 ironworkers had already left their jobs knowing that they could benefit from it.

The temporary nature of the current service can help limit this type of impact.

Fox News contacted an Arkansas warehouse worker who had posted on social media that he was going to resign because the unemployment benefits were so generous. But Fox News asked him if he had actually followed through, but he replied, “No, in reality, job security is more precious. I said it more out of frustration than seriousness. “

Economists say it is too early to predict the extent to which generous unemployment benefits have increased unemployment – but say that a change could happen suddenly when workers learn the system.

“People will realize both that they can self-certify as affected by COVID and qualify … and that their neighbor is already doing so, and that they therefore lose effectively by not doing it themselves “, Karl Smith, vice president of federal fiscal and economic policy at the Tax Foundation, told Fox News.

Some economists are calling for programs to further encourage employment.

“The first CARES bill saved us time, but now we have time to move to a better system. We have to pay companies to keep workers on their payroll but out of work, ” Noah Smith, economist and Bloomberg News Columnistsaid Fox News. He suggests copying the approach of Denmark, which pays employers 75 percent of employee wages for the purpose of retaining employees.

These types of plans, although they involve significant government action, are supported across the aisle.

“We must focus on preventing further job losses,” said Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo, on Wednesday. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” from Fox News. “So I think we should do two things. # 1 … encourage companies to rehire each person who has been laid off due to this coronavirus emergency, and # 2 … the government should help cover the payroll of each company in this country for each worker under the median wage, so they can keep their jobs. “

But some economists object to the fact that it costs too much, and have also criticized Pelosi’s idea of ​​a further prolongation of unemployment.

“Expect at least double-digit unemployment rates until the start of the summer,” said Henderson.

At the sawmill, Anthony said he had difficulty planning to operate fully until the benefits expired on July 31.

“I can promise you – people who are eligible for unemployment that they will not be looking for work until July 31. In some regions like ours, they have encouraged unemployment since we have no candidates. No unemployed person is asking to work in a sawmill, “he said.

He added that politicians should at least stop paying people more than they earned at work.

“I understand why you are trying to take care of people and make sure they don’t lose anything,” he said. “I don’t know why you would make them get more than before.”

