Pandemic could affect food supply, power grids, and telecommunications, government document says.

If COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, labor shortages could affect the food supply and undermine Canada’s critical infrastructure, warns an internal government briefing note obtained by CBC News.

The document, prepared by Public Safety Canada, indicates that the accelerating rates of illness among Canadians could create labor shortages in essential services.

According to him, the two most “pressing” areas of concern are the supply of medical products and the stability of the food supply chain.

“These shortages will likely have the greatest impact in the two areas mentioned above, as it will affect our ability to provide health care and essentials, including food, to Canadians,” said the document.

“Labor shortages could also affect critical infrastructure in Canada, including power grids, banking and telecommunications, which will further affect the quality of life of Canadians during these difficult times.”

A federal source, speaking on the condition of not being named, said that some essential service workers, including prison guards, would fear not coming to work for security reasons.

President of the Canadian Labor Congress, Hassan Yussuff, said workers have the right to refuse to work if they don’t feel safe, though the only resistance he sees nationwide up to now occurs among long-term care workers who do not have adequate safety equipment.

He said securing personal protective equipment could allay fears in a number of areas.

“I know it’s a learning curve. You wouldn’t have thought, and I wouldn’t have thought, that grocery clerks should have personal protective equipment like a mask or a bus driver” said Yussuff.

“We have never seen people in these types of jobs wearing masks doing their usual tasks but because of COVID-19, I think we need to be much more vigilant and I think these workers have the right to ask the appropriate mask and their employer should be able to provide it.

“I know everyone is scrambling to make sure this is the reality. But of course, with the limited availability of products, I hope within a week or two most of these problems could be resolved. “

Food supply concerns increase

Concerns about the stability of supply chains are already manifesting in some parts of the country.

Oceanex Inc., one of the largest shipping companies in Newfoundland and Labrador, said Monday it may have to cancel shipments due to pandemic financial losses.

A day later, Marine Atlantic, a federal agency, said it could intervene if Oceanex Inc. were to stop transporting cargo to St. John’s.

“We are examining all options to ensure the supply chain stays in place,” said Seamus O’Regan, MP for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, on Tuesday.. “It is far too important, so we will make sure it is done.”

The Cargill meat plant in southern Alberta has temporarily laid off 1,000 workers after dozens at the plant tested positive for COVID-19, the union said. (Google Maps)

In Alberta, the union representing some workers at the Cargill meat packing plant in High River, about 60 kilometers south of Calgary, says the facility should be shut down for at least two weeks to make a plan after 38 workers there tested positive. COVID19.

It echoes a story taking place in the United States, where the director of Smithfield Foods Inc. – the world’s largest pork producer – recently warned that American meat supplies were “dangerously close to the edge” after the South Dakota plant closed due to an epidemic. .

“The closure of this plant, combined with a growing list of other protein factories that have closed in our industry, is dangerously pushing our country to the limit in terms of meat supply,” said the president and chief executive officer. of Smithfield, Ken Sullivan, in a press release. .

“It is impossible to keep our groceries in stock if our factories are not operating.”

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said at a briefing on Wednesday that she was convinced that Canada had enough food, but that labor shortages in farms and epidemics among workers in processing plants could affect the food supply.

Bibeau warned that, as a result, Canadians may see higher prices and less variety in grocery stores this year.

Yussuff said the government has yet to ensure that temporary foreign workers, who travel to Canada for the spring planting, receive proper protective equipment and health care, and are settled in safe living conditions.

“We continue to raise concerns and [the federal government] scrambles to try to tackle them, “he said.

“If they are not careful, I think it could force the countries these workers migrate to come here to do this job to say, ‘Wait a minute.’ Whether it be Jamaica, Mexico or Guatemala, these governments could step in and say, “We are not sending our people in the kind of conditions that are inadequate.” “

Ottawa and Provinces Oppose Invocation of the Emergency Act

The backgrounder was prepared as part of the federal government’s consultations with the regions on the Emergency Measures Act, a move the Prime Minister has said he would rather not take.

Last week, Trudeau sent a letter to the premiers to explain what the invocation of the law might entail – such as giving the federal government the power to order qualified people to provide essential services.

“We hope we never have to use it,” said Trudeau on Friday.

Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labor Congress, opposes the use of the Emergency Act to force essential workers to work. (Ryan Remiorz / Canadian Press)

“We are seeing that the collaboration, the partnership between the provinces and territories and the way we are progressing in this area means that we may never have to use the Emergency Act. And that would be our preference. “

The document indicates that, to date, cooperation between the provinces and territories, which has vehemently opposed the deployment of the Emergency Measures Act during a conference call last week, has been effective .

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has promised to send personal protective equipment to Ontario and Quebec, the two provinces hardest hit.

“However, as the crisis continues to worsen, some additional measures and more intervention may become appropriate,” said the document.

Yussuff said he also opposes the emergence of the emergency law never used to force essential workers to stay at work.

“I think if people are naturally concerned about their health, we have to listen to them because no one should risk their life to do their job,” he said.

“The Emergency Act will not solve the problem. What will solve it is collaboration and cooperation.”