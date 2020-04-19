Pandemic spoiled their birthday plans, until a flight crew came to the rescue

The COVID-19 pandemic ruined plans for a Yukon couple to renew their wedding vows on a Caribbean cruise earlier this month, but an Air Canada crew intervened to give them the surprise of their lives.

Sharon Shorty and Derek Yap celebrated their 15th anniversary this year. They planned to have their cruise ship captain officiated as they renewed their vows.

But the pandemic ended this plan because the cruise was canceled.

Instead, Shorty and Yap decided to make the most of their spring break with a trip to Palm Springs, California on March 15.

On board Air Canada’s flight, Shorty told the story to a flight attendant.

“I said, ‘By the way, can any captain do weddings or renew vows? Can a captain on this flight do that?'” Recalls Shorty. “And she says, ‘Yes, he can.'”

There was even a pillow on hand for the rings. (Submitted by Sharon Shorty)

The flight attendant then asked if Shorty wanted to renew his marriage vows. Shorty said yes. She said it took her and her husband by surprise.

About 10 minutes later, the captain went out to greet them.

“First he came out without his hat, and the flight attendant said,” No, no, no, there are going to be photos, captain – you come back and put on your hat, “said Shorty.

Shorty said that although she and her husband had been together for 17 years, they were both very nervous.

She said there was a pillow for the rings. A passenger sitting behind them volunteered to be the photographer.

“I was so surprised, happy and thankful at the same time,” said Yap. “It was really comforting.”

After reading the vows, the couple were covered with airline gifts – a bottle of champagne, napkins, snacks, and a card.

Some wedding gifts from the flight crew. (Submitted by Sharon Shorty)

The couple say they will never forget the thoughtfulness of the flight crew.

“It was just during the crisis, a time of celebration,” said Shorty. “It made my eyes and maybe other people cry.”