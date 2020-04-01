Pandemic Stops Fertility Treatments Across Atlantic Canada

The two Atlantic Canada fertility clinics stopped all in-person treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlantic Assisted Human Reproduction therapies in Halifax and Conceptia in Moncton, New Brunswick, say they have no idea how long it will take before they are back in operation.

“It has been devastating for our patients as well as for us,” said Julie Keizer, CEO of the Halifax non-profit clinic. “We have had difficult phone calls with people on active treatment.”

Keizer estimates that just over 30 families across the region were on active treatment. The clinic also assists patients in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador provinces — provinces that do not have fertility clinics that offer in vitro fertilization services

“We are required to respect what public health has told us to do,” said Keizer. “When we restart, these patients will be our first priority to treat.”

In a statement, the Conceptia clinic said it was temporarily transferring staff and nurses to regional health authorities.

Julie Keizer, who runs the Halifax Fertility Clinic, says more than 30 families were receiving in-person treatment when the clinic was forced to suspend these services. (Submitted by Julie Keizer)

The two clinics said staff will continue to monitor cryotanks that store frozen embryos, eggs and sperm.

“This is a very difficult time and we are disappointed to have to suspend this very important service for families,” said Dr. Rodney Ouelette in a statement posted on the Conceptia website.

“In the meantime, our talented nurses and receptionists could help our health system cope with this pandemic.”

At Atlantic Assisted Reproductive Therapies, Keizer said they are trying to make the most of a difficult situation. Doctors at the clinic are now making their way through the long waiting list, arranging virtual appointments.

Reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Mike Ripley said he is sending out test requests so that patients at the clinic are ready to go as soon as blood clinics reopen for non-emergency cases.

“Patients are just happy that we are continuing and trying to see them in any way, rather than canceling everything at this point,” he said.

Atlantic Assisted Reproductive Therapies and Conceptia will continue to monitor their cryotanks during the break from their in-person services. (Submitted by Julie Keizer)

While some patients fear that a delay of several months could affect their success rate, Ripley said he was trying to reassure them.

“Overall, for the average patient, delaying your fertility tests or treatment for a few months does not make a significant difference in a patient’s prognosis,” he said.

“Obviously, there may be exceptions to this statement, but overall, I don’t think a delay of two, three or four months in a treated patient will make a noticeable difference in their results.”

Keizer said they would book patients to return to the clinic as soon as it was safe.

“It is the job of most of our staff’s lives – providing fertility treatments to those who need them – so we are very eager to get back to them and very eager to help people.”