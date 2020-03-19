Panic sets in for stranded Canadian travelers as calls for repatriation flights increase

Tens of thousands of Canadians abroad are starting to worry about how they will get home as commercial flights stop in many countries with closed borders – and they are calling on the federal government to do more to help repatriation of stranded travelers.

The federal government has said that Canadians abroad should return home as soon as possible as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads to virtually every country in the world. For an increasing number of people, however, this is simply not an option.

CBC News has heard from dozens of Canadians facing difficulties abroad – particularly in countries like Ecuador, Morocco, Peru and the Philippines, where virtually every movement, including domestic travel, is at its peak dead as governments strive to slow the spread of COVID. 19.

Many Canadians reported having difficulty reaching staff at embassies or consulates to assist citizens abroad.

Public health restrictions have made in-person visits almost impossible in some locations. Emails to Global Affairs Canada have gone unanswered as bureaucrats handle a bunch of correspondence from countless stranded Canadians.

Sunwing, a leisure airline, has suspended southbound flights to vacation destinations to focus on getting Canadians home. On Tuesday, their plane brought back more than 500 Canadians to Honduras, Aruba and Panama – countries that have started to close their borders – but many more have been left behind.

The federal government has stated that it has no plans to repatriate people from other countries, so some travelers will inevitably be stranded for a period of time.

The federal government announced Wednesday that it will work with cell phone providers, such as Bell, Rogers and Telus, to send text messages to all roaming customers overseas offering more information on consular assistance. These texts will contain “information on consular support and key contact information”.

But stranded travelers and their families said on Wednesday that they were looking for more than text messages from their government.

“Absolutely terrified”

Theresa C. said she was “absolutely terrified” for her son John, a 24-year-old Halifax firefighter, now trapped in Peru after traveling there to climb Machu Picchu. President Martin Vizcarra released on Sunday a 15-day national emergency declaration and immediately ordered the borders closed, without anyone being able to enter or exit. (Theresa did not want to give her last name for fear of jeopardizing the safe passage of her son.)

John and two of his friends were confined to a hotel room in Arequipa for days, with soldiers on guard outside the building to enforce martial law in a country that has made extreme efforts to slow the spread COVID-19.

Airports have been closed and car traffic is prohibited. She said that nothing less than a rescue flight organized by the Canadian government will bring her son home.

“It is a very, very dire situation there. Militias on the streets, complete blockage of movement. There is no source of food for them,” Theresa told CBC News.

“It is a terrible situation. Canadians are held in captivity in an environment where they are subject to martial law. I am viscerally terrified for their well-being. ”

Theresa said Canada should follow Israel’s lead by sending a plane to rescue the many travelers who visit Peru each year. The situation in Peru is different from that of other countries, she said, as the military forced foreclosure was ordered overnight, leaving foreigners no time to get out.

Another Canadian trapped in Peru is Peter Swanson, a lawyer from Vancouver. It is in the tourist town of Cusco in the Peruvian Andes.

He said that the federal government’s promise to provide $ 5,000 in emergency loans to Canadians stranded abroad is simply not helpful at this time. He booked a one-way flight for a weekend – but it was suddenly canceled after the proclamation of martial law.

“The answer is certainly not:” Here is $ 5,000, do what you can. “This will not solve the problem of closing the borders. I do not understand why the Canadian government is not trying to negotiate something with the various governments to authorize repatriation flights. I just do not understand,” said said. Swanson at CBC News.

Peter Swanson, a lawyer from Vancouver, is trapped in Peru after the country closed the border and imposed martial law. (Provided by Peter Swanson)

“I’m not looking for a free ride. I was obviously planning to pay for my return. I’m just looking to take a return flight,” he said, adding that there were “rumors” going around rescue flights for the United States and Canadian citizens, but there was no clear communication from authorities.

He said he was trying to hear from other Canadians in Peru to find out how many of them were trapped. “It would be great if we could get together to tell the government to take a plane here.”

“I just want to go home”

Swanson said he was uncomfortable. “I just want to go home. I don’t know how long I’ll be here. I don’t want to stay in a hotel in Peru for a month or two,” he said.

Equally troubling is the situation in Ecuador, a popular destination in South America where people often catch ships to visit the Galapagos Islands.

To date, Ecuador has banned domestic passenger flights and announced restrictions on virtually all movements across the country, with a few exceptions.

Shane Henry, a superintendent of the Saskatoon Tribal Council, is trying to bring his family back to Saskatchewan. Her brother Mike, sister Latasha, niece Leotina, 5, and nephew Dane, 11, attempted to leave Ecuador, but there are simply no thefts.

Henry received a call from Global Affairs this morning and learned that Ottawa had no plans to bring his family home for a repatriation flight. He said his family feels lonely and forgotten by an embassy in Quito which has closed its doors to citizens in need. He said that there are dozens of Canadians in the same situation.

“They are worried. It is obvious, like his brother, that [Latasha is] very worried about being stuck in a country like Ecuador. There are violent crimes, drug trafficking, the geopolitical situation is just not [the] better. They really have so few options for going out. The government has effectively left them to their own devices in Ecuador. “Said Henry.

Shane Henry worries about his family – his brother, his wife, their two children and a sister – in Ecuador. (Submitted by Shane Henry)

Ying Lu is chief of ophthalmology at the Scarborough Health Network in Toronto. It is blocked in Morocco after the airlines abruptly canceled most of the flights departing from Casablanca.

“We are totally blocked”

She is part of a tour group of 38 other Canadians, including many seniors between the ages of 60 and 70 with multiple health conditions. She said that some of the group members lack medicine and that a diabetic needs medical care that is not readily available in a virtually closed country.

“We are totally stuck here with everyone trying to get everything out,” said Lu.

Miguel Morales is also trying to get his daughter and five other Canadians out of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at McGill University in Morocco. The group has been in Morocco for two weeks as part of a geology project led by Professor Anthony Williams-Jones.

He added that Global Affairs Canada has provided little information on the way forward and that the embassy in the capital, Rabat, is closed. He said that other countries, such as Belgium, have already organized flights outside the region.

“I’m disappointed [in] how Canada has managed the repatriation of citizens abroad. It is now when we, the citizens, want to see our government take the lead and show that in those times, those stranded abroad are not forgotten, “Morales told the CBC by email.

McGill professor Anthony Williams-Jones and five of his students are stranded in Morocco without access to consular services. (Provided by Miguel Morales)

“Nothing has been done so far and it is a sign of weakness in the planning and management of our government in this unusual event.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned Canadians that they may be stranded abroad.

“There are three million Canadians around the world at any given time, living and working, and I think it is just realistic to know that there will be some who will not return in the coming weeks,” said Tuesday Trudeau to reporters. self-isolation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that travelers will no longer be able to cross the border for recreational and tourism purposes. 1:36

“We are working with the airlines to try to ensure that as many Canadians as possible, as many Canadians as they want, can return home. It is something that all Canadians expect from their government and we will do it. “

Henry said that the Prime Minister’s message was “enigmatic” and that it is not clear what Ottawa has planned.

“I was waiting to know how we are going to bring these international travelers home, but, according to the message I received from the embassy this morning, my family is just going to hide for the moment,” he said. he declares.