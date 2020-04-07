Paralympians adapt to new challenges as virus spreads

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) – Sam Grewe could end up missing the start of medical school to go to the Paralympics, and that will be fine.

With the games postponed until 2021, the Notre-Dame student and Paralympic silver medalist in the high jump will face a busy senior year and graduation.

“I would expect an additional element of urgency for training next year,” said the American. “I could miss my first two weeks of medical school in Tokyo, which is far from ideal … but I wouldn’t miss Tokyo for nothing.”

In addition to the Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates are from August 24 to September 7. 5.

For many Paralympians, a delay seemed to be the only option among blockages in the world. Paralympic athletes often have specific medical and training needs that cannot always be met at a time when people are staying at home and doctors are helping overcrowded emergencies.

“Sport is important, but I think health is more important, frankly, and I think this postponement has really, I hope, allowed athletes to take a break from these immediate concerns to train and really prioritize their own health, “said Dr. Cheri Blauwet, who won a Paralympic gold medal in wheelchair racing for the United States in 2004.

Specialized facilities are closed, leaving athletes training at home without video coaching. Different athletes are affected in different ways.

Visually impaired runners train and compete with a guide, and may not necessarily meet them while respecting the rules of social distancing. Sprinters carbon fiber blade prostheses work great on a track, but are not suitable for asphalt or grass. Wheelchair rims can transmit the virus to the user’s hands if they are not disinfected regularly.

“Many of us operate on equipment and that equipment is essential,” said Blauwet. “I think everyone is taking extra care to ensure that we do everything we can to maintain the sterility of our equipment on a daily basis.”

While Paralympians are generally much fitter than most people, some have conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus, said Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, director of adaptive sports at the University of Michigan.

Athletes with spinal cord injury may have reduced lung capacity, which makes coughing more difficult, and they may also be susceptible to bed sores during treatment, said Okanlami, who was himself paralyzed by an injury to the spine and uses a wheelchair.

As the virus epidemic spreads across the United States, Okanlami has seen patients virtually and worked on a coronavirus helpline.

“There will be even more patients treated on an outpatient basis than there will be in the hospital and these patients must also have someone to talk to,” he said in an SMS.

Training conditions vary widely around the world for Paralympians at best. Specialized training facilities, supervision and equipment are often expensive.

Better-resourced national Paralympic organizations have set up online training resources for athletes, but many organizations in poor countries don’t even have a website.

In New Zealand, athletes who train at home are supported by strength and conditioning coaches and nutritional counseling, as well as regular group calls with a sports psychologist.

“As a small nation with approximately 53 para-athletes targeting Tokyo, we are able to provide very personal and personalized support,” Paralympics New Zealand spokesperson Melissa Dawson said in an email.

The head of the International Paralympic Committee, Andrew Parsons, said he only left his home in Brazil to buy food.

“This momentary and extremely difficult new reality would be easier if we knew how long it would last but, the truth is, no one knows. Uncertainty is difficult to manage, “said Parsons in a letter to athletes dated Thursday.

“It’s okay not to be OK and at a time when we are encouraged to be separated, we must unite as never before. We have to take care of each other and support each other and put health and well-being first. “