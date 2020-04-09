Paralympic Games exclude recourse to IOC to resolve cash flow problem

TOKYO (AP) – The International Paralympic Committee has a cash flow problem, but its president has ruled out seeking assistance from the International Olympic Committee.

President Andrew Parsons says he is trying to cut the budget, which was reported at 24.1 million euros ($ 26.1 million) in the 2018 CPI annual report, by 5%.

The shortfall stems from the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the moment, we are not discussing it with them (the IOC),” said Parsons during a teleconference with selected media. “We are trying to solve our problems internally.”

The IPC is already receiving several million dollars from the IOC as part of a 2018 agreement. Parsons declined to provide the specific figure.

“Unfortunately, this agreement contains confidentiality clauses and this amount if any of them,” said Parsons.

Many international sports federations are highly dependent on the IOC for their support, and for some it is almost their only income. The IOC generates $ 5.7 billion over a four-year Olympic cycle and 91% comes from the sale of broadcast rights and sponsorships.

The CPI appears to be financially stable. However, he faced a major crisis in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro when the local Olympic organizing committee ran out of money and needed a million dollar government bailout to fund the Paralympics .

“Until 2017, we received no funding directly from the IOC and we survived, we prospered,” said Parsons. “We delivered very good Paralympic Games. Let’s say we don’t depend on this amount coming directly from the IOC. “

Parsons said the IPC cash flow problem was partly due to broadcast rights holders who want to delay payments until 2021, when the product is delivered. Parsons said it was not “losing money” but rather a need to temporarily tighten the belt.

“Like all businesses, we are extremely affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Parsons. He said he was reviewing 150 gaming-related contracts.

“We are not planning to let any personnel leave for the moment,” he said.

Parsons said his main concern – as it would be if the Paralympics were to be held this year – was to find hotel rooms in Tokyo that would be suitable for the disabled.

Approximately 4,400 Paralympic athletes are expected to remain in the Olympic Village, which has been designed to be wheelchair accessible. But some staff, media and fans – many of whom are disabled – will need modified hotel rooms. These are rare in Tokyo, where hotel rooms are generally small and bathrooms and toilets are rarely suitable for people in wheelchairs.

“It took us a lot of time and effort to move this ball and we don’t want it to come back because of the postponement,” said Parsons. “Of course, we are concerned about running out of rooms.”

Parsons said the brutal business slowdown caused by the virus is likely to affect hotel owners, who may be discouraged from making short-term investments to reconfigure rooms.

“So we don’t know if it will always be a priority for these hotels,” he said.