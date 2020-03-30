Parents Should Respect Custody Arrangements During Pandemic: Ontario Court

Parents who share custody of their children should continue to share parental responsibilities with their former spouse during the COVID-19 pandemic, unless there is evidence that the health of children is at risk, advise Ontario courts.

Although it has reduced operations due to the public health emergency, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice recently released a handful of decisions setting guidelines for confused parents about how restrictions to the new coronavirus affect the care arrangements.

As government and health officials stress the need to stay at home, to keep children in their primary residence – and therefore away from the other parent – which is generally not in their best interest, a declared the court.

“Children’s lives – and vitally important family relationships – cannot be put on hold indefinitely without risking serious emotional harm and disruption,” said judge Alex Pazaratz in a weeklong judgment. last.

“In these troubling and disorienting times, children need the love, advice and emotional support of both parents more than ever.”

If you’re a parent wondering how to tell your kids about the coronavirus, here’s a video to get you started. 1:27

As such, wrote Pazaratz, the presumption is that existing parental arrangements and schedules should continue in the majority of cases, while potentially modifying the places of transportation or interchange to ensure compliance with the guidelines on physical distance.

Some parents may have to give up spending time with their child if they are isolated due to recent trips or exposure to COVID-19, the judge wrote.

Parents who believe their ex is not taking the necessary health precautions can file an urgent motion with the court to review the custody arrangements, but they must report specific behaviors or plans that do not comply with COVID-19 protocols. said Pazaratz.

“There will be zero tolerance for any parent who recklessly exposes a child (or members of the child’s household) to any risk of COVID-19,” he wrote.

Similar guidelines in Quebec

Representatives of the Quebec Ministry of Justice have published similar guidelines for parents, stressing the need for collaboration to resolve any problem related to the current restrictions.

“The order of custody or visit must be respected as much as possible,” said the Ministry of Justice on its website.

“However, during this pandemic, you can try to find new terms with the other parent to minimize displacement.”

The province has set up a toll-free hotline for residents unsure of their obligations during the COVID-19 crisis, which it says includes custody issues.

The Law Society of Ontario has also launched a hotline connecting callers to family lawyers who can provide 30 minutes of free legal advice to help determine if their case is urgent.

While there will likely be many more cases involving custody issues in the light of the pandemic, the Pazaratz decision and at least two other decisions made by Ontario courts send a “clear message” to parents, said Nicholas Bala, a family law expert at Queen’s. University of Kingston, Ont.

‘Be reasonable’

“The message is … be reasonable, act in good faith – and expect possible accountability if you have not done so,” he said, adding that any breach of custody orders will be noted once the courts resume their normal activities.

This can be a difficult situation for many separated parents who experience “an understandable degree of hostility or distrust of the other person,” but they must focus on what is best for their child, he said. -he declares.

Nadine Russell, family lawyer at Siskinds LLP in London, Ontario, said it is likely that some parents refused the children in a panic, but noted that there is almost always an alternative.

Vera Etches, with Ottawa Public Health, said in a press conference on Friday that health agencies were seeing people from a wide range of age groups get seriously ill with COVID-19. 0:44

Even if a parent who normally has access is quarantined due to the virus, video calls can be arranged so that children can stay in touch without endangering their health, she said.

“However, we can maintain relationships, we have to do it,” because no one knows how long the pandemic will last, she said.

For Nicole Odermatt, restrictions on physical distance and prolonged school closings have meant a radical change in the arrangements for childcare with her ex-husband, with whom she shares custody of two young children.

The mother in Cambridge, Ontario, said she and her ex normally take their children – a six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl – for a week at a time, starting on Friday.

But her ex suffers from asthma and fell ill last week, and her partner is pregnant, which makes them both more vulnerable to COVID-19, said Odermatt.

Odermatt, who works in the travel insurance industry, took the children early, planning to work from home and care for them at the same time, she said.

However, her workload has been overwhelming due to widespread travel cancellations and Odermatt is now using her paid vacation time, she said.

“At the moment, it’s more damage control / risk minimization,” she said. “Obviously he misses them, they miss him. It is difficult for me to have them full time, but we must do what we can to make everyone as safe as possible.”