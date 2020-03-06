Parents want ‘Kaleab’s justice’ as ju jury begins deliberations when parent judge investigates teen suicide

Kaleab Schmidt slipped out of the crack.

Sandra Barker Schmidt and Dean Schmidt told reporters at Regina on Thursday. After the last evidence was presented in an investigation into the death of the coroner’s son.

“We were reaching out and no one was listening,” Sandra said. “I was screaming for help.”

A 13-year-old Kaleab died on his family farm near Balgonie in Sask on April 30, 2018.

Approximately 20 witnesses were called to testify during the investigation, which began on Monday.

Judge ju, of six judges, heard that Kaleab was bullied by some of his Green All High School colleagues and at least three times had been racially slandered.

His parents testified that the third time he was called the N Ward fought the classmate Kaleab said it.

Kaleab was suspended from school for his role in the battle.

The last day of Kaleab

The last days of Kaleab’s life were turbulent and were the focus of much of the testimony under investigation.

This teen was suspended from school four days before his death-his third stop. He was arguing with his classmates during a lunch break basketball game.

The RCMP charged Kaleab with assault on April 29, 2018, the day before his death, causing physical harm to the case.

On April 30, her mother, Sandra, was in contact with a social worker, indicating that her son’s actions were overwhelming her family.

Kaleab was dissatisfied with his family life and wanted to be accepted into social services.

A screening of social services determined that an emergency visit to the farm was necessary. A social worker called his family early in the afternoon. She spoke with Kaleab’s father Dean, who was at home with her son.

He felt Kaleab was ok and was checked frequently. Upon hearing that, the social workers decided not to visit the farm.

A few hours later, Dean found his son in a family barn. He committed suicide.

“If I could save one child”

An investigator’s investigation into teen suicide is unprecedented in Saskatchewan. Investigations are usually invoked when someone dies in state custody. If a judicial system is involved, a coroner’s investigation is legally required.

Kaleab’s mother, Sandra, said that despite many people and institutions communicating with Kaleab, he still died of suicide, and the state and family wanted a discretionary investigation. Was.

“We need to do this for Kaleab’s justice,” she said.

Families hope that the death of their son will shed light on racism and bullying that children are still undergoing at schools in Saskatchewan.

The hearing at the hearing, chaired by coroner Alma Weebe, has begun on Friday. They can evaluate any evidence presented during the investigation and make recommendations to the state to prevent future deaths.

The family said “rubber hit the pavement” and said that changes had been made, such as adding training and resources to various state agencies that had been in contact with the son before his death.

“His name will mean something,” Dean said.

“He will never be forgotten by his friends, and he intends to confront change. He was a real leader.”

