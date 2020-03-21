Parliament meets again Tuesday to approve emergency aid measures

MPs will be called back to the House of Commons on Tuesday to adopt the emergency measures announced earlier this week by the federal government, Radio-Canada learned.

Parliament will meet again briefly next week to approve the funding, which is intended to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures are aimed at improving access to employment insurance and increasing the Canada child benefit.

The proposed assistance program includes:

A temporary boost to Canada Child Benefit payments, providing approximately $ 2 billion in additional support.

A new emergency care benefit of up to $ 900 biweekly, up to 15 weeks, to provide income support to workers, including the self-employed, who must stay at home and are not eligible for paid sick leave or employment insurance. The measure could cost up to $ 10 billion.

A new emergency support benefit to provide up to $ 5 billion in support to workers who are not eligible for employment insurance and who are facing unemployment.

A six-month interest-free stay on student loan payments.

Double the homeless care program.

Extend the deadline for filing income tax returns to June 1.

Allow taxpayers to postpone until August 31 tax payments due after today and before September.

$ 305 million for a new Aboriginal Community Support Fund to meet the immediate needs of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

We believe that members of all parties will quickly adopt the measures.

The Senate will be recalled on Wednesday to adopt the bill. Royal Assent is expected the same day.

To comply with the guidelines on social distancing, a limited number of deputies will be present in the chamber.

Just over 30 members are expected to sit, including 14 to 15 Liberals, 11 Conservatives, three members of the Bloc Québécois, three New Democrats and one member of the Green Party.

There will be no formal question period, but the opposition parties will have time to obtain a right of reply and may ask questions about the measures to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.