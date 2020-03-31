Partisan divisions over COVID-19 exist in Canada, but they are deeper – and more dangerous – in the United States.

In response to a question from a reporter on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford missed the federal government’s carbon tax opportunity – and instead thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his measures in the event of a pandemic and called Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland “an absolute champion.”

Physical distance can keep people away to keep the new coronavirus at bay, but in Canada, some partisan divisions seem to be eroding as politicians from all walks of life work together to fight the pandemic.

These divisions have not entirely disappeared, of course. Polls suggest that Liberal voters are much more likely than Conservative voters to approve of the way Trudeau handled the pandemic.

But the split is not as sharp as it was on other issues in a less difficult time. And the division is also much weaker here than it is between ideological opponents in the United States.

On average, Trudeau and his government received public approval for 63% of their health emergency coverage in three recent surveys by EKOS Research , Angus Reid Institute (ARI) and the Innovative Research Group (IRG) .

Among those who voted for the Liberals in the last election, or who would vote for the party today, Trudeau and his government were 88 percent in favor. It is not an unusual level of approval for a political leader among supporters of his own party.

Much less typical is the amount of support the federal government is getting for its management of the new coronavirus outbreak among its political opponents. This support was on average 69% among New Democrats, 45% among Conservatives and 33% among Bloc Québécois voters.

Support for federal government performance is therefore on average 43 percentage points higher for the Liberals than for the Conservatives. The difference is 19 points for NDP supporters and 55 points for Bloc supporters.

This margin between the Liberals and the Conservatives seems quite wide – until you put it in context. ARI’s last pre-election poll last October found that Liberals were more likely than Conservatives to say they had a favorable opinion of Trudeau by a margin of 81 points .

By comparison, partisanship is a much greater source of division in the United States.

Great partisan division in the United States but not in the United Kingdom

Trump’s job approval rating on the pandemic averaged 46% in two recent polls from Pew Research and YouGov . Among Republicans, it averaged 83.5% approval. Among Democrats, it was only 17.5%.

This puts the partisan division between Republicans and Democrats in the United States at 66 percentage points – greater than any partisan division in Canada.

The magnitude of this distribution stands out not only compared to Canada, but also to other countries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pandemic work score in the UK averaged 68.5% in two recent polls by Opinium and Number Cruncher / Bloomberg .

Among his own conservative supporters, Johnson averaged 88.5%. Among those who said they would vote for the Labor Party, the main opposition party in the UK, its approval averaged 47.5%. The margin between Conservative and Labor voters was 41 points – similar in size to the partisan division in Canada.

With the three countries imposing restrictions on their citizens to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, these partisan divisions could affect the seriousness with which people take these measures.

According to polls, very few Democratic voters approve of the way President Donald Trump has handled the pandemic. Republicans approve in greater numbers, but also express less concern about the pandemic. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

President Donald Trump’s messages on the epidemic are inconsistent. He tweeted that the country could not let “the cure be worse than the problem itself” and hoped that life and commerce could return to normal by Easter. He reversed course over the weekend, leaving the physical distance guidelines in place until the end of April.

But the YouGov poll shows that Republicans had heard the previous message loud and clear. They were almost three times more likely than Democrats to say that the threat posed by COVID-19 was exaggerated and were twice less likely to say they were “very concerned”.

Only 16% of Democrats said COVID-19 was as dangerous or less dangerous than seasonal flu. This number was 43% among Republicans.

By double-digit margins, Americans who voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election were less likely than those who voted for Hillary Clinton to say that they washed their hands more frequently or avoided crowded public places .

Partisanship less risk to public health in Canada

Although this type of partisan division is present in Canada, it does not seem to pose the same potential health risk.

ARI found that Conservatives represent disproportionate number of those who believe the COVID-19 threat is exaggerated – but polls over time show that those who share this opinion are less and less the population. Overall, ARI found that the Conservatives were just as likely as the Liberals to say that they wash their hands more frequently, while the vast majority said they thought the epidemic was the biggest problem. a serious threat.

EKOS found that the Conservatives were more likely than the Liberals to say that the federal government’s measures did not go far enough – and were just as likely to say that they had gone too far (for Liberal and Conservative supporters, the percentage of respondents saying that pandemic measures had exceeded was less than 6%).

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has received strong approval in surveys for his management of the pandemic in his province. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

The widest partisan division in Canada – between Liberal and Bloc voters – has even less health impact. ARI found no difference between how serious Liberal and Bloc voters take the threat or how they change their behavior – and EKOS found that Bloc supporters were even less likely than Liberals to argue that the measures had gone too far.

For the most part (and especially compared to our neighbors to the south), it appears that Canadians are not letting politics hamper efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Perhaps the clearest sign of all is that once relentless enemies like Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau can put their differences aside.