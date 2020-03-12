Passenger on JetBlue flight from New York to Florida tests positive for coronavirus: reports

A passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York at Florida Wednesday evening, positive test for coronavirus, according to firefighters.

A medical emergency prompted the 114 passengers and crew members to remain stuck on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport for approximately three hours. Two elderly passengers were removed from the aircraft at around 11:00 p.m. wearing masks and gloves, reported WPBF-TV. The flight began at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Flight 253 landed at PBIA around 8:30 p.m. and the passengers did not leave the plane until about 11:30 p.m., the station reported.

The Palm Beach County State Department of Health said it had completed its assessment of the situation and interviewed all passengers on board the plane, according to Fox 29.

It is not known how the authorities determined that there was a case of coronavirus on board, or whether the infected was one of the two elderly passengers seen leaving the aircraft. JetBlue did not immediately respond to an email outside of Fox News hours.

The remaining passengers were finally allowed to leave the airport without seeing a doctor, the station reported.

They were told to call the health service if they had additional medical problems, while those who were close to the coronavirus patient during the flight were informed of the monitoring procedures, according to Fox 29.

The passengers disembarked in a containment area located away from the main PBIA terminals.

PBIA did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment