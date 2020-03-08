Passengers aboard a cruise ship off California amid a coronavirus epidemic to be transferred to military posts for quarantine

American passengers aboard the Grand Princess, a cruise ship moored off the northern California coast since Thursday due to the coronavirus, will be transferred to military posts California, Texas and Georgia To be tested and for a mandatory 14-day quarantine, federal health officials said Sunday at a press conference with Governor Gavin Newsom.

Health and social services officials have said that nearly 1,000 California residents aboard the ship will complete quarantine at Travis Air Base north of San Francisco and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego. Residents of other states will complete quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

Officials said everyone would be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms throughout their quarantine, adding that crew members who tested positive for the virus would remain on the ship.

The Grand Princess, which was carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries, is scheduled to dock at the port of Oakland, California on Monday. She has been moored 10 to 12 miles offshore since Thursday.

Of 21 people infected on board the ship, 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, only 45 of the ship’s passengers had been tested. The ship canceled its last stop in Mexico en route to San Francisco from Hawaii after authorities learned that a man who was on the ship last month contracted the virus and died.

Passengers have been on the ship since February 21 when they left California for Hawaii. The ship’s chief doctor, Dr. Grant Tarling, said the company believed the man, who had no symptoms before being on board, contracted the virus before boarding, The Mercury News reported.

Newsom stated that Californian residents will be given priority, followed by non-Californian residents who are American citizens, followed by non-American citizens. Those who test positive for the virus will be sent directly to hospitals in California, officials said.

Newsom called for patience, saying the process could take two to three days.

Federal officials said the State Department was working with the home country of several hundred passengers to arrange for repatriation to their country.

