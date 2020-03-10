Passengers disembark from a cruise ship infected with a coronavirus in California

The great princess cruise ship unloaded hundreds of passengers California Monday after remaining inactive off the coast since last Thursday with almost two dozen coronavirus case on board.

At least 21 people were confirmed infected and 23 people were unloaded at the port of Oakland, requiring extreme medical care.

“Our intention is to disembark about half of the passengers today. Everyone will be screened initially today, “said Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for health and social services.

GRAND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP DOCKS AT THE PORT OF OAKLAND, PASSENGERS ARE LANDED FOR QUARANTINE CORONAVIRUS

The ship – which was carrying 3,500 people – had been idle about 10 miles off the coast of Northern California. Some of the ship’s passengers were seen waving from the ship’s balconies upon arrival after being isolated.

It is not known how many critically ill passengers have tested positive for the virus, according to Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services. Of the approximately 1,100 crew members on the vessel, 19 were infected.

The crew will be quarantined and treated on the ship, which will dock at another location after the landing of more than 2,000 passengers, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“We are going to leave the crew on the ship, although we are increasing the medical staff,” Alex Azar, the US secretary of health and human services, told Fox News. “We have already put people on the ship to isolate these people, [and] ensure that proper isolation and quarantine occurs on board. “

CUSTOMERS OF THE CRUISE SHIP MUST “FIGHT” FOR “TERRIBLE FOOD AND FOOD; GRAND PRINCESS PASSENGER CLAIMS

US passengers will be flown or bus-flown to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia for further testing and a mandatory 14-day quarantine. More than 1,000 passengers from California will be dispatched to the nearby Travis Air Force base. The ship was carrying people from 54 countries.

Nearly 240 Canadians left the ship after being seriously ill and were captured in front of two tents with the flag of their country.

Canada and the United Kingdom planned to send charter flights to attract their citizens.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS FOX NEWS CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Unloading will take approximately three days.

Michael Bartiromo of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report