Pastor Robert Jeffress on the importance of faith in the coronavirus: “People need hope”

It’s going to be a strange Sunday for a Fox News contributor Dr. Robert Jeffress and his congregation at First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas, Texas with the coronavirus pandemic close the doors of worship centers across the country.

The flagship church of the Southern Baptist Convention, of which the late Evangelist Billy Graham has been a member for 54 years, will not meet in person for the first time in 152 years of history.

But the gospel message and the ministry of the Church do not change.

“People need hope. This is what the Christian faith offers, it offers hope in an uncertain world. People are afraid, they panic, and that is why it is so important that churches don’t curl up in fear during this time. ” Jeffress told Fox News. “I reminded our people online of a quote from A.W. Tozer that said,” A scared world needs a fearless church. “”

Author “Courageous” preaches a sermon titled “Choosing Faith Over Worry” live this Sunday online, focusing on a verse that many other pastors have watched: 2 Timothy 1: 7, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a healthy spirit. “

Its congregation of 14,000 members met last Sunday in different places, in accordance with local regulations for gatherings of less than 500 people. After President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations that the rallies should not include more than 10 people on Monday, his church immediately canceled in-person services.

“I want to be very clear that I believe that every pastor and every church should follow the instructions not to meet during this crisis,” he said. “We have an obligation not only to protect our members, but also the security of our communities and our entire nation.”

Jeffress added: “I don’t think God wants us to be paralyzed by fear at this very real threat to our nation, but at the same time, we have to balance our faith with the practical precautions we should take. Respect government regulations , wash your hands … it’s not a lack of faith. “

He told his large congregation to “pray as if their safety depended entirely on God and to take precautions as if their safety depended entirely on them”.

Jeffress’ latest book, which he has written in recent years and which is more relevant than ever given the pandemic, discusses 10 strategies that are essential for getting out of potentially life-threatening situations. It starts with the first advice: “Don’t panic”.

“I talked about the British motto” Stay calm and keep going “, and that is what we encourage the Americans to do,” he said. “God still controls this world.”

The longtime religious leader remembers the September 11 terrorist attacks, but “instead of being able to come together, we are forced to isolate ourselves”.

“What pastors and other religious leaders may need more than anything today is God’s wisdom on how to serve our people in this unique situation,” he said. . “We are currently in unknown territory. It is important to use all the resources or tools available.

“It creates a unique situation for every church, mosque and synagogue in America,” he said. “I see people putting aside partisan politics and coming together as a nation … I think it is extremely encouraging to see Republicans and Democrats coming together to provide much needed financial assistance to our people . “

Jeffress preached the sermon on the day of President Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and he recently revised his sermon after Trump declared a National Day of Prayer showing how Americans turn to God in times of crisis like this.

He quoted President Ronald Reagan when he said, “God does not need America, but America needs God. If we ever forget that we are a nation under God, we will truly be a lost nation. “.

“I think it’s a good truth that all of America must remember,” concluded Jeffress. “We need God and he is ready to help if we want to ask for this help.”

More than 166,000 people watched online last week and the church expects this number to increase again this week as Jeffress preaches his sermon in two live services, 10:20 a.m. and noon EDT, with the choir with 300 recorded voices.

The church also offers online Sunday school lessons for children and adults.

