Paul Batura: If God offered, what would you ask Him to do for you?

Dream with me for a moment, right?

Imagine that somehow you have to turn away from the screen you’re reading this on and find the God of the universe standing or sitting next to you. He smiles.

After overcoming your shock, you exchange jokes, blink several times, and then manage to gather enough voices to ask why It is The.

ARKANSAS POLICE OFFICER PRAYS EVERY DAY FOR STUDENTS OF THE SCHOOL FLAGPOLE

“I’m here because I want to help,” he said in a neutral tone. “I have a question: what do you want me to do for you?”

Such a scenario may seem far-fetched, but it actually happened. A man by the name of John Mark wrote about this a few thousand years ago, telling the dramatic story of a Jewish carpenter who once healed injured people in the Middle East.

Jesus was walking the streets of Jericho, a town just northwest of the Dead Sea in Palestine and Israel, when he heard a blind man called Bartimaeus calling for help. The people around the disabled man tried to silence the beggar, but Jesus answered and asked the suffering Bartimaeus how he could help him.

“Rabbi,” he said, “I want to see.”

Jesus immediately restored sight to man.

Neither God nor his son seem to be walking the city streets these days, although the Bible reminds us that we “sometimes entertain unconscious angels”. But each of us has the freedom to call on God for help – and for everything, big or small.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NOTICE NEWSLETTER

I have worshiped in beautiful cathedrals and have had the privilege of praying in many sacred places, from houses to hospital rooms of sick and dying friends and loved ones. In my prayers, I asked many things of God and pleaded with him on behalf of many people.

As one of my friends likes to say, “God answers all my prayers. Sometimes he says, “Yes.” Sometimes He says, “No.” And then again, He says, “Not yet.”

But I sometimes struggle with the idea that God is asking such a daring and simple question.

What do I want him to do for me?

I think the eternal destiny of our boys would be at the top of my list of requests. I want to see them in heaven and I want them to know how wonderfully reassuring life can be here on earth knowing that Jesus has already paid the price for all their sins.

More Opinion

At the same time, I know that God is not a cosmic genius in a lamp, offering me three wishes. By the way, every time we play this game with our boys, one of them inevitably cracks: “One of my wishes is 10 other wishes.”

Still, I think he wants to hear from us and is interested in all of our problems, including our fears and insecurities as well as all of our hopes and dreams for the future. I can tell you that each time I have brought him the important questions of my life, I leave less charged.

But why don’t we ask for more or do we ask more often? The apostle James once wrote, “You don’t have one because you don’t ask God.” However, he warned that we must ask with good reason.

Despite the many “holy” places I have prayed in, I have never seen God move more powerfully or faster than in the middle of a Culver fast food restaurant. My wife and I were in the middle of a heartbreaking conversation with a young woman grappling with a life-changing decision. We listened more than we spoke. I wanted to say something and I had a point of view that I thought was useful, but to say that it struck me as before. I said a quick prayer and asked the Lord for an opening.

Literally, in the next minute, the young woman turned to me and said through tears, “I don’t know anymore. I need your help. Please tell me what you think I should do.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She followed the advice, which I believe came from the Holy Spirit, and is currently doing very well.

So go ahead and ask. Do not hesitate. Ask specifically, and you may well be amazed at how it answers your prayer.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT PAUL BATURA