Paul Batura: Palm Sunday which gave me hope that the sun would shine again

It was to be a weekend of celebration, an opportunity to mark not only the start of Holy Week but also a time to start planning and dreaming about life with a baby.

Instead, the Saturday before Palm Sunday, my wife, Julie, and I cried for hours – mourning and mourning yet another miscarriage and a continuation of years of infertility.

It’s been 15 years since that heartbreaking day. Amidst shuttered churches and loss of life coronavirus pandemic, my mind returns.

Not because of the hopelessness we felt that Saturday, but because of the hope that arose the next day.

Our faith has always comforted us in pain, so it made sense to pull ourselves together the next morning and go to our regular Sunday service in downtown Colorado Springs.

That morning, the church was festively decorated and filled with smiling worshipers. I looked around and wished I could be so happy. Instead, I remember feeling disconnected, nervous and unpleasant. It was only then that I understood what writer C.S. Lewis once wrote: “No one ever told me that grief was like fear.”

As the young church children walked down the aisle to open the service wearing their red robes and waving palm branches, we sang the words of the traditional Palm Sunday hymn: “All glory, praise and honor, to you, Redeemer, king, To whom the lips of children, made sweet hosannas sound. “

The sight of the fresh-faced children and then singing the phrase about the children was almost too much for me. Would we ever have a child treating the driveway with a palm branch in hand? After so many years of disappointment, it was beginning to seem increasingly improbable.

As a young boy, Palm Sunday has always struck me as something of a strange outlier from a celebration. To go from the sobriety of Lent to the feast of a royal procession – then so quickly to the tragedy of Good Friday, then to the crucifixion and the resurrection of Jesus three days later, it seemed so crazy.

How can your fortune oscillate so quickly, from triumph to tragedy, then to triumph again?

Over the years, I have grown to see that the mad week of Jesus is a kind of metaphor for our lives. If you have no problems today, expect it. But if you are in a difficult situation, do not despair – the tide that will come out will always come back.

God is still at work, even in the midst of a great tragedy like the coronavirus. And yes, even in the life of an infertile couple desperately praying for a baby.

In fact, I have come to believe that it is when God seems most absent that he often does his greatest work.

But the very real substance of Palm Sunday is not that good things can come from bad things. It is that God often uses the weak and the helpless to demonstrate true strength. It is a reminder that He always upsets the wisdom and the ways of the world.

On this first Palm Sunday, Jesus rode in Jerusalem on a baby donkey – barely a symbol of strength and power. In this scene, I think we remember that we depend entirely on God. He doesn’t do things like we do, which is why we often don’t understand what he’s doing, especially now in the chaos of COVID-19.

Sitting in this church this Sunday morning, bemoaning our fate and stifling tears, my eyes turned to a notice in the bulletin announcing next week’s Easter Sunday sermon. It was to be preached by our pastor and it was to be the last. Retired after 34 years at the head of the First Presbyterian Church, Dr. John H. Stevens had chosen a subject for his theme that got me out of my despair: “The difference a day can make”.

The Palm Sunday cry “Hosanna!” – which means “God save us!” – was a desperate call 2,000 years ago and an appropriate call at a time when the world needs it.

The arrival of Easter is a reminder to hold on and hold on. One day can make all the difference.

God never answered our prayer, at least in the way we prayed. Julie never gave birth to a biological child, but one week after Easter that year, we were introduced to a young woman who was looking to make an adoption plan for her son, who was due to arrive that summer.

Riley finally dealt with these palm branches – and I will never see that song again the same way.

Wherever you are this Palm Sunday, don’t give up. Do not lose hope. We may not be able to see what God is doing, but we can still believe that He is working while we sing, “While you have received their praise, Accept the prayers we bring, that you rejoice in kindness, O good and gracious king! “

