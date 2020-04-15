Paul McCartney denounces China for keeping wet markets open: “They must clean up their law”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Music legend Paul McCartney criticized China for allowing controversial wet markets to continue, where it is suspected that the coronavirus epidemic originated.

The wet markets have sparked a global debate because they allow the sale of exotic animals for human consumption, including bats, the animal from which the virus is believed to originate.

During his appearance on Tuesday on “The Howard Stern Show”, McCartney targeted the wet markets and called the bats “medieval”.

“I really hope this will mean that the Chinese government says,” OK, guys, we really need to be very hygienic here. “Let’s face it, it’s a bit like medieval bats,” said McCartney to host Howard Stern.

The Beatles icon called on other prominent figures to join the call to end the wet markets.

“It’s not a stupid idea, it’s a very good idea,” said McCartney. “They don’t need everyone to die. And what’s the point? All of these medieval practices. They just need to clean up their act. It can lead to it. If not, I don’t know not what … They could just as well launch atomic bombs, because it affects the whole world. Whoever is responsible for them is at war with the world and with himself. “

He also compared the practice of wet markets to the past cultural acceptance of slavery.

“They have been slavery forever too, but you have to change things at some point,” said McCartney.

McCartney is not the only celebrity to draw attention to the wet markets. “Real time” host Bill maher lambasted “PC police” for saying it was “racist” to attack another nation’s cultural practices, pointing to the wet markets that remain open in China.

“It is not racist to point out that eating bats is a bat,” said Maher before quoting experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who sounded the alarm in wet markets and consumption. exotic animals.

He concluded: “It is a dictatorship that has applied a policy of one child per family for decades on pain of forced sterilization, but you can not close the hell farmers market? Maybe to use this iron fist and pound it like the whole world depends on it because it is. And hopefully if someone tells the Americans that eating hot pockets could cause a global pandemic, we would have common sense to ‘stop doing it. “