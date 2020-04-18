Paul O’Neill, a former Secretary of the Treasury to President George W. Bush, has died aged 84 from lung cancer, his family announced on Saturday.

Her son, Paul Jr., confirmed that his father died at his Pittsburgh home after opposing all other intervention and treatment four or five months ago.

“There was a family here and he died peacefully,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Based on her situation, it was a good outing.”

O’Neill was a former president of aluminum giant Alcoa, the world’s largest aluminum manufacturer, and was controversial when he took over as chief treasurer in 2001, announcing that he would keep nearly of $ 100 million worth of stock in the business. He ultimately overturned this decision amid criticism of a potential conflict of interest.

But controversy held him during his tenure, particularly because of his style of frank language. In the spring of 2001, after the Dow suffered its worst week of decline in 11 years, he said “markets are going up and markets are going down.” After the September 11 attacks, he downplayed the idea that the economy was going into recession – which it did later.

He resigned in late 2002 after opposing another round of Bush tax cuts. He then wrote a book criticizing the administration, in which he claimed that the administration had started planning for the overthrow of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein just after Bush took office, eight months before the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The book described Bush as a disengaged president, and that decisions were often made by the Bush political team and Vice President Dick Cheney – by whom O’Neill had been recruited to join cabinet.

After leaving office, O’Neill resumed collaboration with the Pittsburgh Regional Health Care Initiative, a consortium of hospitals, medical societies and businesses studying ways to improve health care delivery in the western Pennsylvania.

He also dedicated time in retirement to projects that would provide clean water in Africa. As Secretary of the Treasury, O’Neill had focused his attention on poverty and the fight against diseases such as AIDS in Africa, touring the continent with Irish rock star Bono.

