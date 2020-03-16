Peace Corps Suspends Global Operations, Evacuates Volunteers Around the World Amid Coronavirus

The Peace Corps announced on Sunday that it was temporarily suspending all operations and was evacuating thousands of volunteers from around 60 countries due to the coronavirus trigger.

COVID-19 has infected at least 169,000 people in 120 countries and territories, causing 6,512 deaths. In the United States, at least 49 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 3,700 illnesses and 69 deaths.

“It was in this context that I made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all Peace Corps operations around the world and to evacuate all of our volunteers,” said director, director Jody Olsen, in an open letter. to volunteers of the organization. “As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more difficult every day, we are taking action now to protect your well-being and avoid a situation where volunteers cannot leave their host country. “

NEW YORK CITY CLOSING OF FILM THEATERS, PLACES OF ENTERTAINMENT BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

The organization’s head office remains open and agency staff work “24/7” to support volunteers and supervised staff. They recently evacuated volunteers from China and Mongolia due to the virus and other evacuations are underway at several posts.

She reiterated that the evacuations represent a temporary suspension of temporary volunteer activities and do not represent a permanent closure.

“We are not closing positions and we will be ready to resume normal operations when conditions allow,” added Olsen. “It is important to note that our staff from the host country will remain in their current functions. They play an essential role in all elements of the Peace Corps mission, especially in times of crisis.”

The Peace Corps was established in 1961 under the Kennedy administration as a government-run volunteer program serving nations around the world. Its website indicates that more than 235,000 Americans have served in 141 countries since its inception.

“Seek more information from your country manager in the coming hours. I deeply appreciate your patience and understanding as we work on these logistically difficult operations,” she said. added. “My thoughts are with you and I am extremely grateful for your service.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report