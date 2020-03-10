Pearl Jam Postpones Toronto Concert and Next Tour on COVID-19 Concerns

Pearl Jam said he was deeply frustrated but had no choice but to postpone his next tour, including a kick-off in Toronto, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The Seattle group confirmed the news in an apologetic but also angry Twitter thread Monday evening.

“As residents of the city of Seattle, we have been hit hard and have seen first-hand how quickly these dire situations can escalate,” the group said.

“It has been brutal and it will get worse before it gets better,” he continued, before criticizing American health officials who have struggled to control the spread of the virus, particularly in Washington State where at least 22 died.

In Ontario, there are now at least 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Pearl Jam was scheduled to launch its PJ / Gigaton tour on March 18 at the Scotiabank Arena, which can accommodate close to 20,000 fans. The next spring shows in Ottawa, Quebec and Hamilton are also postponed.

The group says fans who had tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster. It is not known when the rescheduled dates will be announced.

“We are told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now starting to affect all of our lives,” the group said.

“Unfortunately, communication in large groups is a big part of what we do as a group and the tour that we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy.”

You can read the entire group’s Twitter feed below: