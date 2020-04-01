Pelosi and Khanna express concern over startups potentially excluded from SBA loans

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.be p. Ro Khanna, D-Penn., Argued on Tuesday with the Small Business Association (SBA) to include start-ups in the coronavirus rescue plan.

Start-ups could be excluded from the paycheck protection program (PPP) as part of the federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus plan due to a stipulation that disqualifies companies with more than 500 employees.

PELOSI SAYS NEW STIMULUS PACKAGE WILL FOCUS ON “RECOVERY” FOLLOWING $ 2 T CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Although most startups fall below the threshold, many are supported by investors or venture capitalists and also have a mandate to count the employees of these companies, pushing startups above the bar and preventing them from d ” get the help they so badly need to keep their businesses afloat.

“For these small businesses, as for many others across America, access to repayable PPP loans will be essential to maintaining jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring American leadership in science, technology and innovation, “Pelosi and Khanna wrote in a letter to the Treasury. Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the SBA.

A separate portion of the Coronavirus stimulus SBA loans has allocated an additional $ 10 billion to small businesses that could include startups and allow these operations to take out an emergency cash grant of $ 10,000 that can be forgiven if used to cover paid leave, payroll, increased costs due to supply chain disruptions, mortgage or rental payments or repayment obligations that cannot be met due to loss of income, according to Forbes.

The complex requirements surrounding these loans, however, have created confusion for small businesses with investors and other affiliations as to whether or not they qualify.

The Treasury Department did not respond to Fox News’ request to comment on whether the current SBA loan applications would expand their criteria to include unqualified businesses or if they would consider additional loans specific to startups.

“We urge you to exercise the appropriate discretion under the law to ensure coverage of the largest number of small businesses with fewer than 500 employees,” said the letter.