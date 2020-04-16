Pelosi and McCarthy still disagree over exhausted small business relief program

GOP Leader House Kevin McCarthy Democrats insisted that small business relief program be renewed now – without additional funding for hospitals and local governments – while Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of turning their backs on the pressing needs of their states at consecutive press conferences on Thursday.

Their differences illustrate that there will be no immediate vote on a provisional set of coronaviruses in the House.

Meanwhile, President Trump held bipartisan calls with members of the House and senators on Thursday on the response to the coronavirus and then consulted Twitter, accusing the Democrats of “killing” “small businesses that rely on the paycheck protection program (PPP) that Congress authorized last month in the huge $ 2.2 trillion CARES.

The request for additional funds for small businesses comes as the Trump administration announced Thursday that it could no longer accept applicants. All of the $ 350 billion in the original PPP program was allocated through more than 1.6 million approved loans.

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the paycheck protection program based on available credit,” the Small Business Administration said on Thursday. “Likewise, we are unable to register new PPP lenders at this time.”

Republicans and the Trump administration want the Democrats to quickly transfer a page of $ 250 billion in cash to the program that gives struggling small businesses up to $ 10 million in forgivable loans to make their payroll. The GOP’s effort already failed in the Senate last week when Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer demanded an additional $ 250 million to help hospitals and state and local governments and contain program changes. aid to small businesses to help disadvantaged and minority businesses.

Pelosi reported on Thursday that the battle lines are still there: Democrats want to help small businesses, but also don’t ignore the “obvious” needs of hospitals and state governments whose demands are “urgent now” .

She asked the Republicans: why would they go to the prosecution to help small businesses, but turn their backs on state governments and hospitals on the front lines pleading for more money to fight the pandemic?

“We are ready to give them that money, but we also need the other money. … The question is from the Republicans: why do you ignore your state? She told reporters.

“How can we ignore their cries for help … when they are on the front line?” she added.

But McCarthy pointed to staggering new jobless figures that showed an additional 5.25 million Americans applied for unemployment, bringing the grand total to nearly 22 million unemployed Americans in the past month. pandemic.

“I cannot understand, after seeing an additional 5 million unemployed, how President Pelosi continues to say no,” said McCarthy at a press conference with reporters.

Republicans argue that other priorities may be funded later, but the small business loan program is the only one that requires immediate action.

Asked by a journalist, why not just give Pelosi a fig leaf for the additional $ 250 million to have the corporate program reconstituted, McCarthy mocked: “The question should really be Nancy Pelosi. Can’t you give America a fig leaf and just say yes. “

Pelosi said she and Schumer continue to negotiate with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over additional relief measures against the coronaviruses.

If they can reach an “interim” deal on the small business front, the legislation could be submitted “before the end of the month,” Pelosi said.

But Democrats and the White House are still considering another huge stimulus package that could include infrastructure spending that lawmakers call “phase four” of their response to the coronaviruses. The date of this legislation would be far beyond the draft law, Pelosi said on Thursday.

Hillary Vaughn of Fox Business Network contributed to this report.