Pelosi and Schumer detonate Trump's choice to oversee $ 2T stimulus and call for `` urgent '' surveillance of the House

House tenant Nancy Pelosi and minority leader in the Senate Chuck Schumer mocked President Trump’s choice to appoint a White House lawyer to oversee the huge coronavirus stimulus program and renewed calls for more congressional oversight.

In a pair of statements released on Saturday, the two powerful Democrats in Congress criticized Trump Friday evening announcement he chose Brian D. Miller of Virginia to become Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, who will oversee the implementation of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package.

“This watchdog position, which will be responsible for overseeing hundreds of billions of taxpayers’ dollars, requires complete independence from the president and any other interested party to assure the American people that all decisions are made without fear or favor,” Schumer , DN.Y, “said.” Appointing a member of the President’s staff is exactly the wrong type of person to choose for this position. “

Democrats in Congress were very skeptical of the giant stimulus package to help struggling businesses hard hit by the coronavirus and insisted on several measures to ensure that the billions distributed to businesses are spent wisely and audited. Among the provisions was $ 25 million to create a new special inspector general for pandemic recovery, which would be an independent check on the Treasury Department’s loan program.

“The inspector general who oversees the federal response to this historic relief program for workers and families must be independent of politics,” Pelosi, D-Calif, said on Saturday. “The appointment by the president of one of his own lawyers clearly fails this test.”

When Trump signed the stimulus bill into law, he included a declaration of signature That said, the Inspector General could only file reports to Congress with “presidential oversight,” angering Democrats who believe Trump is trying to undo their deliberate checks on his administration.

Pelosi said Trump’s actions reinforce the need for his new announcement House committee that has subpoena power over Trump administration files.

“Clearly and sadly, the president intends to double his promise to sign a declaration to disregard the main oversight provisions that hold the administration accountable before the law,” said Pelosi. “This appointment makes the need for the House Select bipartite coronavirus crisis even more urgent, which will ensure that taxpayers’ money is used wisely and effectively to help workers and not be exploited by profiteers and fraudsters. . “

Miller is currently the President’s Special Assistant and Senior Associate Lawyer in the White House Law Firm. He was appointed by President George W. Bush in November 2004 as Inspector General of the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Senate unanimously confirmed it in 2005.

Miller is expected to be confirmed again by the Senate.

The White House in a report Friday touted Miller’s experience with supervision at GSA “for almost a decade, where he led more than 300 auditors, special agents, lawyers and support staff in conducting audits and investigations at nationwide “.

“As Inspector General, Mr. Miller has reported fraud, waste and abuse, including excesses at a GSA conference in Las Vegas,” said the statement.