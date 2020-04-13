Pelosi and Schumer multiply calls for “interim” coronavirus relief bill

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader for Minorities Chuck Schumer doubled their calls for a “temporary emergency” coronavirus rescue program on Monday, renewing efforts to get more than $ 500 billion in additional funding for Americans, businesses and hospitals during a pandemic.

In a joint statement Monday, Pelosi, D-Calif., And Schumer, D-N.Y., Described their “urgent priorities” for this temp worker package, which would cover small businesses, families and American workers.

PELOSI AND SCHUMER REQUEST ANOTHER MORE THAN 500 BILLION DOLLARS UNDER THE CORONAVIRUS INTERIM BILL

“Small businesses, hospitals, front-line workers, and state and local governments across the country are struggling to cope with this national crisis. They need more help from the federal government and they need it quickly – our nurses, doctors and health care workers need it as much as anyone else, “they said, while saying” it is clear “that the more than 2 000 billion dollars allocated within the framework of the already adopted stimulus of the CARES law” will not be enough to cover the enormous need “.

Pelosi and Schumer called for changes in Small Business Administration assistance initiatives, saying that “many eligible small businesses continue to be excluded from the paycheck program of large banks with lending capacity important ”.

“The funding for COVID-19 SBA disaster loans and grants must be significantly increased to meet the hundreds of billions of oversubscribed requests,” they added.

the Paycheque Protection Program helps businesses with fewer than 500 employees obtain loans that can cover eight weeks of pay, benefits, rent and other expenses. Loans will be converted into grants and fully canceled if 75% of the loan is used to keep employees on the payroll. The program was created under the CARES $ 2.2 trillion law passed last month.

Yet Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sought to spend a $ 250 billion injection to the PPP – pushed by the White House – last week, but Democrats blocked the effort because they want supplements to help businesses in disadvantaged communities and an additional $ 250 billion for other priorities.

Additional funding is being sought as the initial $ 350 billion program to help businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic could dry up in the near future in the face of huge demand.

The Democrats argued that they had a better plan. Their proposal would cost roughly double that of the Republicans and would include an additional $ 100 billion for hospitals and an additional $ 150 billion for state and local governments, as well as increased food aid benefits.

As part of this plan, Pelosi and Schumer called for additional support for food stamps – or SNAPs – by increasing the maximum SNAP benefit by 15%.

“We cannot abandon those who face a death struggle to put food on the table,” they said.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES SECOND TASK FORCE OF CORONAVIRUS ON REOPENING ECONOMY

Pelosi and Schumer then “demanded adequate funding for the production and distribution of national rapid tests” and personal protective equipment (PPE), saying “it can’t wait”.

Pelosi and Schumer added: “We have real problems facing this country, and it is time for the Republicans to leave the political stance by proposing bills which they know will not go through any of the two chambers and will not be serious and will work with us to find a solution. “

Their statement comes after Republicans accused Democrats of “playing politics” with the coronavirus pandemic, hours after the Senate failed to pass the measure that eased small business last week.

President Trump, as well as lawmakers on both sides, also called for a “Phase 4” stimulus package. Both sides of the aisle have a wish list, with the president calling on Congress to seize the opportunity “to make our infrastructure bill long overdue,” calling for a $ 2 trillion package.

Pelosi has previously requested additional SNAP funding, direct payments to American families and airline emission restrictions, as well as retirement protections.