Pelosi, back from recess, announces that House Dems will have its own coronavirus response bill

House tenant Nancy Pelosi returned from House Holiday Week Sunday to announce that Democrats “would introduce their own bill” to deal with the ongoing economic collapse in the middle the coronavirus – frustrating Senate Republicans who have worked through their planned suspension this week to draft emergency legislation.

Pelosi would have searched a “laundry list” of items to include in emergency legislation, including forgetting up to $ 10,000 in student loan debt per person and securing election security funding .

“It’s on the Senate side now because it’s their deadline for a vote, but we will introduce our own bill and we hope it will be consistent with what they discussed in the Senate,” said Pelosi to journalists early in the day.

In a letter to fellow Democrats issued on Sunday afternoon, as Senate Republicans delayed procedural voting on a stimulus bill, Pelosi noted that Democrats had made progress during their “district work period” “or their time at home. Many Republicans have said Democrats will not help them reach the 60-vote threshold required to close.

“Right now there is a big difference between the workers ‘and families’ liability law and what the Senate Republicans are proposing,” said Pelosi. “As the Senate continues to speak, we must continue to act for the people.”

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) senior advisor Matt Whitlock said he was shocked by Pelosi’s handling of the situation.

“The Senate has canceled recess to work at breakneck speed because people need help now. Pelosi surrenders after the House has spent a week on vacation and says they are going to do their own thing and that l ‘Senate urgency on Monday is arbitrary.’, he tweeted.

Whitlock later attacked Pelosi’s letter, calling it fallacious: “Pelosi’s mention of ‘their work during the district work period’ (AKA break) is a pretty obvious attempt to get attention that the house was on vacation while the Senate drafted a bipartisan bill on the response to the coronavirus, which it is now trying to submit. “

“I can’t overcome this,” wrote Whitlock later. “The members of the House and the Senate have the virus. Many cases are multiplying in the country, and the economy is on the brink of ruin. And Pelosi returns after a week of vacation saying that the House is just doing its own stuff. Outrageous. “

“Talk to some sources in the Senate GOP. They seem stunned and angry. I was told there were a lot of bipartisan contributions in the legislative framework and the details emerging – including an agreement in principle on the main features Then Pelosi introduced himself and threw a partisan grenade, “tweeted TownHall.com political editor and Fox News contributor.

High-level negotiations between Congress and the White House faltered on Sunday’s nearly $ 1.4 trillion economic bailout as the coronavirus crisis deepened and President Trump called for an agreement to stabilize the nation hard hit.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an agreement was close at hand. But, in the face of growing opposition from Democrats who deem the package insufficient, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell postponed a scheduled procedural vote on Sunday, resetting it at 6 p.m. AND.

“The coronavirus has now arrived here in the Senate,” said McConnell in the Senate on Sunday evening. “There are at least five senators in self-quarantine.”

McConnell said the planned vote was an important step. “We have to signal to the public that we are ready to do this work,” he said. “And the way to do it is to vote yes in five minutes on the closure of the motion.”

But the Democrats said the package did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and that it was too big business.

The Democrats ultimately shot down the bill by rejecting the procedural vote, angering Republicans who say they are playing politics to secure funding for untied measures during a national crisis.

Urgency to act increases as jobless claims rise, companies close, and financial markets are set to reopen Monday impatiently for signs that Washington may ease the blow from the health care crisis and what the experts warned could be an impending recession.

At issue: how best to keep the pay checks of millions of workers suddenly sidelined by the crisis. Discussions have also tightened on plans to help hospitals and make loans to airlines and other sectors, but rooted in the national closure. Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday that the auto industry will also need government help.

Officials put the price near $ 1.4 trillion and said that with other measures from the Federal Reserve, it could inject $ 2 trillion into the US economy.

Mnuchin said Sunday workers and businesses will receive help covering wages for the next 10 weeks; unemployment insurance; and a one-time “interim payment” of approximately $ 3,000 for a family of four.

The Secretary of the Treasury said that a significant part of the package will involve working with the Federal Reserve for up to $ 4 trillion in cash to support the economy with “broad-based loan programs”.

Hospitals, said Mnuchin, will receive about $ 110 billion for the expected influx of sick patients.

But, Democrats have lobbied for supplements, including food security aid, small business loans and other measures for workers – including unemployment assistance for those in the so-called “gig economy” Who are not traditionally eligible for unemployment checks.

A senior Democrat official, not allowed to discuss talks and speak on condition of anonymity, said the package provided only three months of unemployment benefits, did not provide protection against eviction and would constitute a $ 500 billion “slush fund” that did not establish enough institutions. restrictions on how large companies would spend the money.

There has also been a $ 242 billion proposal for additional emergency food, hospital and public health needs, including for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

Trump has said that companies should not be able to use federal aid to buy back stocks to boost profits. However, the buyout provisions were “weak” in the draft, according to an unauthorized person to discuss the emerging package and who granted anonymity. The restrictions on redemptions could be lifted by the Secretary of the Treasury, the person said.

The bill also suggested a two-year ban on executive salary increases, while some lawmakers said they wanted tighter limits.

Andrew News’s Andrew O’Reilly and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.