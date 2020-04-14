Pelosi calls Trump coronavirus response “ almost sinful ”: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is said to have unleashed President Trump on a call to colleagues on Monday, calling his administration’s delay in ensuring coronavirus testing and supplies “almost guilty,” he suspects. now when reopen the economy.

During a phone call to the House Democrats on Monday, Politico reported, Pelosi, D-Calif., Also claimed that Trump was putting Americans at risk by rushing to bring life back to normal and end social distance guidelines.

TRUMP SAYS THE DECISION TO REOPEN THE ECONOMY IN THE EVENT OF A CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WHICH ARRIVES “SHORTLY”

Trump has yet to announce a decision on these measures, but stressed his authority in the matter.

“The more he makes false claims, the more it obscures the truth,” Pelosi reportedly told the Democrats during the appeal, Politico said. “We must insist on the truth – what they say is not knowledge, is not fact, is not real.”

Politico reported that Pelosi had doubled its criticism of the lack of testing, calling it “a complete failure,” and saying that without an adequate plan to test the Americans, it would be impossible to guarantee a safe return.

“And we can’t let them lie,” she said.

Pelosi’s comments come as the president and White House officials suggested they hoped to reopen much of the economy by May 1. The latest White House directives “slow the spread” are expected to expire in just two weeks – April 30.

Sure On Monday, Trump told reporters that he had “full” authority over when to reopen the U.S. and said he believed the economy would “explode” when ready, while stressing that he wanted Americans are “very, very safe.”

The President plans to launch an “Open Our Country” task force focused on this effort.

TRUMP TALKS ABOUT REOPENING OF THE UNITED STATES AT THE HEART OF CORONAVIRUS STRUGGLE AFTER VIRUS LOSSES IN AMERICAN ECONOMY AND LIFESTYLE

The president promised Friday to listen to experts if they recommended further extension of the White House social distancing guidelines.

The president then swore that he would listen to the experts before making a decision, saying, “We don’t do anything until we know this country is going to be healthy. We don’t want to go back and start doing it do it again. “

Last week, when asked about the reopening of the economy, the president said, “I would say without question that this is the biggest decision I have ever had to make.”

“It was my honor to be the president of the American people … I have a big decision to come and I only hope it is the right decision for God,” said Trump.

Meanwhile, states across the country are weighing their own plans to slowly reopen the economy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and the governors of Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware on Monday announced a “coordinated” regional response effort to reopen in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

“We should start hoping for a” reopening, “but a reopening with a plan and a smart plan, because if you do it wrong, it can backfire,” Cuomo said at the event.

He added: “No one has done this before – it is a step forward after researching and consulting with experts – I am not a public health expert but it must be informed by experts.”

On Tuesday morning, the United States reported more than 582,500 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 23,600 deaths.