Pelosi coronavirus stimulus includes return of “obamaphones”, other unrelated elements, GOP says

House tenant Nancy Pelosi presented their own emergency coronavirus reminder invoice Furious Republicans on Monday argued that a large part of the proposal contained a seemingly unrelated progressive wishlist – including a provision that amounts to a resurrection of the famous “Obamaphone” program, officials from the ministry said. GOP.

The bill proposed by Pelosi, D-Calif., Further seeks to eliminate the debt held by the US Postal Service, require voter registration the same day, repay $ 10,000 in student debt per person, force airlines to cut overall emissions by 50% in 2050, and force federal agencies to explain to Congress how they are increasing their use of “minority banks”.

In addition, the legislation would provide for the automatic extension of non-immigrant visas and prevent colleges from providing information on citizenship status.

“People are dying and all Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats can focus on is scamming the American taxpayer to help pay for his government Liberal gift list,” spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said. ), Michael McAdams, in a press release.

“As long as the White House keeps the checkbook open, the Democrats will continue to take things,” a GOP source in the Senate told Monday.

The NRCC then accused Pelosi of stuffing the bill “full of independent liberal goodies, including the return of the Obamaphone. “” Pelosi, said the NRCC, wants $ 1 billion “to build on the expanded program by President Obama that provides low-cost telephone service to low-income consumers.”

This was an apparent reference to Title III, Section 301 of Pelosi’s bill, which allocates $ 1 billion and calls on the federal authorities to immediately extend the “emergency broadband relief benefit” for each household that contains at least one “eligible low-income consumer”.

Title 47, section 8.1, point b) of the Code of Federal Regulations defines “broadband Internet access service” as including mobile telephones, stating that it is any “mass retail service by wire or radio that offers the ability to transmit and receive data from all or virtually all Internet endpoints, including all capabilities incidental to the surgery from the communications department. “

A report published in 2017 by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) claimed that the “Obamaphone” program, which gave cell phones to the poor, had hidden $ 9 billion in private bank accounts and was “prey to fraud” . the Washington Times reported at the time.

The program – formally known as the Lifeline program and run by the Federal Communications Commission – preceded President Obama but gained attention during his tenure when recipients began to associate the free phone with other benefits granted to the poor.

Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill, a Democrat who called for the GAO report, lambasted the program for lack of oversight.

“A complete lack of oversight leads to the failure of this program for the American taxpayer – anything that could go wrong goes wrong,” said McCaskill. “We are currently letting phone companies cash a government check every month with little more than the honor system to hold them accountable, and that just can’t go on.”

The GAO report found that around 10.6 million people have an obamaphone, but 36% of them may not be eligible. The audit also found that more than 5,500 people were registered for two phones, while the program paid about 6,400 phones for people the government had listed as dead, the newspaper reported.

Monday evening, in the Senate, the Republican senators lined up to hammer what they described as the Pelosi pork and its derailment of their stimulus package.

Republicans and Senate Democrats had agreement in principle on a bill before Pelosi, returning to Capitol Hill from recess, suddenly said she would introduce its own legislation.

“Today 102 Americans have died while the Democrats blocked consideration of this bill,” said Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas at one point. “A Texan died when this room decided not to show up for work and to do his job.”

“One of the reasons the Democrats think they will get away with it is that they expect the media to be completely complicit,” added Cruz, noting that the New York Times was clearly visible. changed their title three times on Sunday evening to describe how the Democrats had killed the Republicans’ stimulus bill.

The Times’ first title, “Democrats Block Action on $ 1.8 Trillion Stimulus”, eventually became “Partisan Divide Threatens Deal on Rescue Bill”.

Leaving the legislation in limbo once again, the Senate wedged the package on Monday afternoon on a 49-46 vote. It took 60 votes to advance.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Then stormed the floor to accuse the Democrats of “senseless obstruction” which could result in action for days. He said that the Democrats’ list of demands keeps “growing”.

Democrats argue that the over $ 1 trillion package has done too much for big business and not enough for workers, and incorrectly suggested that the secretary of the Treasury would have unilateral control over a massive “slush fund”.

The Republicans accused them of playing politics and using the crisis as leverage to try to blur the unrelated political elements of the “wish list” regarding climate change and more.

“The country is burning and your side wants to play political games,” said majority Senate whip John Thune, R-S.D., Shortly before the vote. “It’s time to do it. The American people expect us to act, they need action. We must make it happen for the American people. “

Thune criticized Democrats, particularly moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“Here we are walking,” said Thune. “This bill is about workers, families, people who are suffering economically – we are able to do something and it is high time to do it.”

Moderate Senator Susan Collins of R-Maine criticized Democrats as “shameful” for delaying work on the legislation.

Pelosi, meanwhile, attacked Trump’s idea and the fluctuating response to the crisis.

“He’s a fictional, just throwing out things that have nothing to do with a well-coordinated, science-based, government-wide response,” Pelosi said in a healthcare conference call. “Thank God for the governors who are taking the lead in their state. Thank God for some of the people in the administration who speak the truth in power.”

At Capitol Hill, the virus continued to strike closely. Republican senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, is now one of five senators in auto-quarantine. Several other legislators have come in and out of isolation. And Senator Amy Klobuchar’s husband, D-Minn., Is in a hospital with pneumonia after being tested positive, she said on Monday.

But the Democrats were reluctant to allow remote voting.

“We can’t always vote from a distance,” a Democratic assistant to Fox News said. “If we let the toothpaste come out of the tube, how do we put it back?”

The House took three years in the early 1970s to implement its current electronic voting system. This is why he is concerned about putting together a system for remote voting now with encryption and authentication.

“Think how bad the enforcement was in Iowa,” said a source for Democratic leadership, referring to the disaster this winter with the Iowa Democratic Caucus.

Chad Pergram, John Roberts and Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.