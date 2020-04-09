Pelosi hesitates to adopt remote voting in the House: “We are not there yet”

House tenant Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday House of Representatives will not implement remote voting anytime soon despite growing concern among bipartisan members that in-person voting is dangerous given the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

“Our rules are our best protection,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday when questioned about any plans to vote by proxy. “… If the rules are to be changed, it must be done with care.”

Currently, there is no method in place for legislators to vote from home or to conduct official business electronically.

DEMS BLOCK MCCONNELL SUBMITS TO QUICKLY APPROVE ANOTHER $ 250B FOR THE SMALL BUSINESS FUND

Bipartisan group of moderate legislators known as problem-solving caucus called House leadership in a letter this week develop alternative voting methods. They presented the vote by telephone, voted by videoconference or installed voting machines in the members’ district offices.

“We are not there yet,” Pelosi said Thursday when asked about the proposal. “And we’re not going to be there, no matter how many letters someone sends – with all the respect in the world for that. And that will only happen if we can do it bipartisan.”

Given the public safety risks of large gatherings, the House and the Senate have sought to minimize the number of legislators needed in Washington by approving legislation by voice vote and unanimous consent, which does not require full participation or a roll call vote.

However, this approach has serious drawbacks. A dissident is enough to block a unanimous consent vote – as evidenced on Thursday when Democrats blocked the efforts of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell for $ 250 billion in new funding for small businesses.

Article I, section 5 of the Constitution also stipulates that the House and the Senate have a quorum to conduct their business. The quorum represents at least half of the current members present on the floor.

This is generally not a problem unless someone makes one.

Representative Thomas Massie, R-K.Y., Was nicknamed the “most hated“A man in Washington when he asked the majority of lawmakers to return to Washington last month to pass the $ 2 trillion CARES Act, the massive coronavirus stimulus bill that leaders wanted to pass by a naked vote for reasons of public health.

Massie called for remote voting. And until it is in place, it is determined to prevent the House from again taking votes without a quorum.

TRUMP SIGNS $ 2 MILLION BILL AFTER HOUSE APPROVES HISTORICAL CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

House Rule XX currently includes provisions to reduce the size of a quorum due to a catastrophic event. But this provision also obliges the Chamber to declare a certain number of vacant seats.

Pelosi warned Thursday that it will take time and broad bipartisan support to change the voting rules.

“It took three years to change the rules after September 11 [terrorist attacks]”Pelosi said of a decision to ensure that incapacitated members are not counted on a quorum call.

Pelosi ordered the chair of the house rules committee, Jim McGovern, D-Mass., To write a draft report on possible alternatives to calling legislators to vote in person because the risk of person-to-person contact poses a serious threat.

“We need to find ways to respond quickly to the massive problems we face – which can mean taking personal risks”, the draft report says. “But we have to do it in a thoughtful way. Above all, we must act to keep public safety first, while preserving the integrity of the institution so that we can continue to respond to this crisis. “

The report raises security concerns regarding remote voting, including “deepfakes” in a video system. While a future remote system could include biometric authentication, “this technology would take time to implement,” said the report.

The House is also concerned about the design of a new system in the midst of a global pandemic that could backfire on technical problems. The implementation of a new regime could be the second coming of the application used for the Iowa Democratic Caucus which failed to count the votes on election night, fear skeptics.