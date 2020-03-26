Pelosi Hints About What Dems Could Include In Next Coronavirus Bill

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

House tenant Nancy Pelosi Democrats “won the day” on Thursday by getting what they wanted from the Senate’s $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, while hinting at other things that she would like to see included in an upcoming bill.

Pelosi described the negotiations as a moment of “jiu-jitsu” in securing the legislation she described as focused on workers rather than businesses, but nevertheless said that the Democrats withdrew with “do not get everything we want “from the bill.

AOC ALLY PANS “RIDICULOUS” PELOSI CLAIM ON MEASURING CLIMATE CHANGE IN THE CORONAVIRUS BILL

“As I said, there is so much that we have not yet included in these bills in the way that we should do it,” said Pelosi, referring not only to the bill of the Senate, but to two previous bills that had already been approved.

Among them, there is a “better definition of who can get family and medical leave”, greater OSHA protection for workers, a pension proposal that Pelosi said approved by President Trump and the Majority Leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Could be in the next bill, a 15 percent increase in food stamps and additional funds for state and local governments.

Pelosi also called for additional free medical services related to the coronavirus

“We said that free tests, free tests, free tests, but with free tests, it’s the visit to the doctor’s office, the treatment that goes with it, and that must be free too,” he said. she declared, so that people are not discouraged. to be tested for fear of having to pay large sums for treatment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi was criticized by Republicans earlier this week for allegedly pushing for a “wish list” of Liberal agenda items such as new airline emissions standards to add to legislation on coronaviruses. She defended it in an interview with CNN, saying that “if we give the airlines tens of billions of dollars, we could at least have shared value on what’s going on for the environment.”