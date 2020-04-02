Pelosi is pushing for a saving stimulus that could reduce its tax bill and enrich its wealthy neighborhood

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

House tenant Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Pressing for a new one reminder invoice this would negate the National and Local Tax Deduction (SALT), a measure that would primarily help the wealthy earn more than $ 100,000 – including most residents of the Pelosi district and perhaps even Pelosi herself.

The top Democrat specifically said this week that it might be wise to retroactively cancel the SEL, which was adopted as part of the 2017 tax cuts and prevents households from deducting more than $ 10,000 a year from their expenses national and local tax bills of federal tax bills. A spokesperson for Pelosi said that an SEL levy would be “designed to focus on middle-class employees and include limitations on the high end.”

It was unclear what these limitations would be in the proposed LTS redesign. Democrats voted last year largely remove the SALT cap, and have made no secret of their desire to try again if Senate control changes in November. The cap has been particularly unpopular in high-tax blue states.

About 13 million households nationally would benefit from a reduction in SELs, the vast majority of them earning six-figure income located in New York and California, The New York Times reported this week. Even a limited reduction in SEL would mainly benefit the wealthiest Americans.

The 12th Congress District of California, which Pelosi represents, is among the wealthiest in the United States, with a median income of $ 113,919, according to census data. Average household income is $ 168,456, which means that most residents would benefit from a significant reduction in SEL.

Pelosi and her husband have a property tax charge of approximately $ 198,337.62 considering their two houses, a cellar and two commercial properties, public documents show, which indicates that the couple could reap benefits on approximately $ 188,000 due to a complete repeal of the SEL.

Pelosi’s property taxes in 2020 in Washington, D.C. totaled $ 13,997.20 after considering his Georgetown condo and garage, valued at $ 1,646,730.

His property taxes in San Francisco totaled $ 51,480.02, plus $ 47,631.98 from his Napa winery, $ 64,874.66 from a commercial property in San Francisco and $ 20,353.76 from another building.

Pelosi’s idea came as House and Senate Republicans sought to recover the $ 25 million that the previous stimulus bill allocated to an arts center in Washington, DC. coronavirus rescue package.

Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin – who on Tuesday introduced the bill to withdraw funding, as well as many cosponsors, including representative Steve Scalise, R-La. – declared that the rescue was always a “mistake”. Recent reports of leaves and layoffs at the Kennedy Center have only made matters worse, the Republicans said.

“If we determine that another measure is necessary, it should not be the vehicle for President Pelosi’s partisan and parochial wish list.” – Senator Patrick J. Toomey, R-Penn.

“Families and workers are struggling to pay rent, pay their mortgage and buy groceries,” said Steil in a statement. “The Americans need relief and assistance now, which is why I supported the CARES law. However, some in Washington felt it was important to spend 25 million taxpayer dollars at the Kennedy Center while the needs are clearly greater at the moment. These are frivolous expenses in the midst of a national emergency. “

THE GOP SEEKS TO DISTRIBUTE 25 MILLION DOLLARS ALLOCATED TO THE KENNEDY CENTER, THE OPERA ANNOUNCES UPDATES

A 2019 Report of the Joint Committee on Taxation projected that of those who would face a lower tax liability from removing the cap – which affects only those who itemize tax deductions – 94 percent earn at least $ 100,000. The government would lose $ 77.4 billion in taxes, more than half of that being saved by taxpayers earning $ 1 million or more. Those who earn more than $ 200,000 would raise most of the balance.

“The ink is barely dry on an emergency package of more than $ 2 trillion,” said Senator Patrick J. Toomey, R-Penn., To The Times. “It is far too early to know whether and what kind of additional legislation is needed. If we determine that another measure is necessary, it should not be the vehicle for President Pelosi’s partisan and parish wish list. “

Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Chuck grassley, R-Iowa, echoed this complaint.

“He is a non-starter. Millionaires do not need further tax relief because the federal government is spending billions of dollars to fight a pandemic,” said a Grassley spokesperson.

New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut even went ahead to repeal the SALT cap, claiming that it had unfairly hit the Blue States. This trial was dismissed by a federal judge, and the states are appealing. The SALT ceiling will expire in 2025.

Brittany De Lea of ​​Fox Business Network, and Jason Donner and Ronn Blitzer of Fox News contributed to this report.