Pelosi on the coronavirus: “We will come out stronger than before”

House tenant Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the House will adopt a coronavirus bill to offer paid sick leave, free testing, and food aid to Americans facing the pandemic – although it is not clear whether it will receive GOP support.

She also sought to calm anxious Americans shaken by cancellations and quarantines across the country, saying that Americans have a history of predominance in the face of crises: “We will come out stronger than before”.

Coronavirus recovery plan added to $ 8.3 billion in emergency funds approved by the House and Senate last week to respond to the nation’s “long-awaited response,” Pelosi said on Friday. in a blow to the Trump administration.

“Then the Democratic Leader of the Senate, Schumer and I, last weekend, called for new measures to put families first. Today, we are passing a bill that does just that,” said Pelosi told cameras on Capitol Hill Friday touting the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. . “

The legislation would provide two weeks of paid sick leave, an increase in unemployment benefits and increased food aid. Most importantly, Pelosi said, the legislation would make coronavirus testing free for everyone, including the uninsured.

“The three most important parts of this bill are: The tests. The tests. The tests,” Pelosi said in front of a background of American flags.

“We can only overcome this epidemic if we have a precise determination of its magnitude and scope, so that we can pursue the precise scientific response that is necessary,” said Pelosi, D-Calif.

The brief televised statement came after marathon talks between Pelosi and the Trump administration to reach agreement on the bill, although it is unclear what legislation members of the House would vote on Friday.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke at least eight times on Friday in hopes of finding a compromise and gaining Republican support. The two leaders also spoke eight times Thursday, and Pelosi and his team made concessions on the legislation to seek a solution the White House could get.

Shortly before Pelosi spoke, House majority leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Alerted members that there would be a vote on the legislation later Friday – one way or the other. ‘another.

“I know how frustrating the last 48 hours have been,” wrote Hoyer. “The President has literally worked 24 hours a day to reach a bipartisan agreement on our new response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Hoyer continued: “She and I are both working to reach a bipartisan agreement. If we reach an agreement, we will vote on it. Otherwise, we will vote today on our bill, which incorporates almost everything that the ‘administration and Republicans have asked. “

Trump is expected to address the nation at 3 p.m. and should declare a national health emergency.

For his part, Pelosi also sought to convey a message of unity and optimism to the nation as the pandemic takes hold of the United States.

“Our nation, our great nation has already faced crises,” she said. “And each time, thanks to the courage and optimism, the patriotism and the perseverance of the American people, we have triumphed.

“Now, by working together, we will prevail once again, and we will come out stronger than before.”

