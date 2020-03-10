Pelosi says Dem Coronavirus package could be released this week as Schumer attacks Trump

At a press conference with the Leader of the Senate for minorities Chuck Schumer Monday evening, President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the House version of a new coronavirus bill could will be released this week, although it is unlikely to pass before the next Congress break.

“Well, we are preparing it,” Pelosi told reporters, according to a transcription released by his office. “It’s not like we just woke up and started thinking about this … I don’t know if we can be ready this week, but we can present this week, we can present it and we we can be ready this week, according to CBO, according to Leg Leg. Counsel and how quickly they can get something back to us. “

Pelosi went on to say that she would consider shortening the House recess scheduled for next week if necessary to pass the bill, but that she did not expect to do so and tentatively plans a break after the break .

“Well, yes, if there is a need – if we think we are going to get some action in the Senate to do it,” Pelosi said of the possibility of shortening recess. “But we want to get it right and we want clarity for families.”

Meanwhile, the president said Monday night that he would introduce various economic measures to help the US economy during the coronavirus threat – including cut payroll taxes, aid to small businesses and paid sick leave for workers. hourly workers.

“It’s not the fault of our country, it’s something that was launched at us,” said Trump. “The bottom line is that we take care of the American public.”

But Schumer, at the press conference with Pelosi, criticized Trump for being too focused on the economy in the midst of a health crisis that led several states to declare a state of emergency.

“I mean what was missing in the president’s speech was how he was actually going to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. This is the result,” said Schumer. “Well, what is he going to do? So far, we have seen statements belittling the problem, contradictory statements, statements that do not solve the problem.”

Schumer continued this line of attack on Trump in a statement released Monday evening: “It looks like President Trump is focusing more on the stock market than fighting this pandemic,” he said.

Trump recently signed an $ 8.3 billion package on coronaviruses that was overwhelmingly adopted by Congress – a rare bipartisan success story in Washington even as President and Democrats in Congress launched word grenades to others all the time. It remains to be seen whether the parties can reach another deal as their priorities appear to be slightly divergent, with Trump seemingly focused on economic stimulus, including tax breaks, while Pelosi and Schumer talk about the capacity of the medical system, security food and increased testing.

When it comes to reducing payroll taxes, one of Trump’s main solutions for stimulating the economy amid his coronavirus problems, neither Schumer nor Pelosi would commit to nurturing the idea.

“We told you what we would support,” said Schumer. “This is what we are focusing on.”

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the conservative Job Creators Network, said the parties should work together to defuse the economic problems caused by the coronavirus and that a payroll tax would be a good start.

“President Pelosi and minority leader Schumer should drop their partisan swords and work with the president to preserve the economic gains made by small businesses during this recovery.” – Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network

“The president continues to take decisive action to protect Americans from the coronavirus and to protect American businesses from its economic fallout,” he said. “President Pelosi and minority leader Schumer should drop their partisan swords and work with the president to preserve the economic gains made by small businesses during this recovery. Lower payroll taxes have been supported by both parties since many years it is time to do it. “

Pelosi said the government should look into past crises and model its actions around what has worked best to respond to them.

“We don’t want people to panic, but we have to be prepared,” she said. “And we think that listening to the worries of the past period and putting together some possibilities are based on what we did with Katrina, based on what we did during the depression that followed the downturn in our economy in 2008. We have some examples that were useful so that we can apply now. “

