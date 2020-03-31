Pelosi says new stimulus package will focus on “recovery” following response from $ 2T coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register.

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that a fourth round of coronavirus the legislation will focus on the “recovery” of the nation and will highlight the strengthening of essential infrastructure.

Pelosi said Congress first tackled the “emergency” phase of the crisis with original package of $ 8.3 billion for health financing and second bill to grant free tests and paid sick leave. Then Congress moved on to what it called the “mitigation” phase with massive 2.2 trillion dollar legislation who spent the past week paying direct payments to the Americans, boosting unemployment and saving businesses, she said.

TRUMP WANTS NEW INFRASTRUCTURE ACT

The next phase “will focus on recovery,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

The Californian Democrat said the fourth bill should include investments in infrastructure such as water systems, surface transportation and broadband access.

In a pair of tweets on Tuesday, President Trump said he too wanted “very big and bold” infrastructure in the fourth Coronavirus Response Bill and even praised Pelosi, claiming that his interview “was not bad”.

But the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, remains skeptical about a fourth round of massive government spending.

“I think we will have to wait and see. Remember, this [third $2.2 trillion] the bill was not signed until Friday, “said McConnell. said to Hugh Hewitt Show Tuesday warning against Pelosi trying to achieve independent political goals.

“First I think we need to see what the effect of the current bill is,” added McConnell.

Pelosi dismissed criticism that she had attempted to include Democrats’ wish lists in bills, saying “this is not the case”. She said proposals to help states implement “mail voting” and increase funding for postal services are necessary to conduct elections safely during a pandemic.

“I think we have acted bipartisan at every step and we will continue to do so,” she said.