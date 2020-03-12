Pelosi says Sanders should stay in 2020 race: “I’m a basic person”

House tenant Nancy Pelosi Thursday – not invited – encouraged the senator. Bernie Sanders to stay in the 2020 presidential race despite his recent streak of losses to former vice president Joe Biden.

“In case you were going to ask, no, I don’t think Bernie Sanders should get out of the race,” Pelosi told reporters during his weekly press conference at the Capitol.

“I am a basic person,” said Pelosi, citing his former presidency of the California Democratic Party. “I know the enthusiasm of the supporters for the candidates and they want to see him playing for the ideas, the causes that the candidate puts forward, with the possibility for people to show their support.”

Sanders, I-Vt., Tuesday lost the 2016 Michigan State Delegate Award he won in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Despite a good start in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, the Sanders campaign has taken a downward turn and discussions on a potential exit are increasing.

Sanders promised Wednesday to stay in the race, while signaling the terms he expects from Biden in return for a possible exit – such as adopting the progressive program of the self-proclaimed democratic socialist and a commitment to the young voters who fueled Sanders. presidential campaigns.

Sanders and Biden will face each other in a debate on Sunday.

“I congratulate the two candidates on the approach of Sunday’s debate [and] I wish them both good luck, “said Pelosi.

Biden had a terrible start to the campaign, but staged a big comeback in South Carolina and won 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday. His winning streak continued this week with victories in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho.

The road ahead seems difficult for Sanders. The big states of Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona will all hold primaries next Tuesday, followed by Georgia a week later. Sanders lost all five of these states in the 2016 Democratic race for possible candidate Clinton.

Biden currently has 864 delegates, compared to 710 Sanders delegates. Representative Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii has two. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to become the Democratic presidential candidate.

