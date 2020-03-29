Pelosi says Trump downplayed severity of coronavirus: “ While President fiddles, people die ”

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

House tenant Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Shouted President Trump Sunday on his management of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that his denial of the pathogen’s seriousness and his delay in speeding up the federal government’s response to it has proven “deadly” for Americans.

“His early denial was deadly, his delay in bringing equipment … where it is needed is deadly, and now the best thing to do is to prevent more loss of life, rather than opening things up for that because we just don’t know, “said Pelosi in a CNN” state of the union “interview.

Pelosi also criticized Trump for suggesting that he would loosen federal guidelines on business closings and social distancing in parts of the country hitherto less affected by coronavirus – arguing that the United States “should take all the precautions “and wonder if Trump listens to public suggestions from health officials.

“While the president is fiddling, people die. We just have to take all the precautions, ”she added.

Pelosi’s comments come after the president said several times last week that he wanted to reopen the country as soon as possible.

Speaking from the Rose Garden last week at a Fox News town hall, Trump said he “would like the country to open and prepare to leave for Easter.” This year’s vacation arrives April 12.

Trump’s hope to open the country – and revive an economy crippled by the epidemic – has been met with skepticism by many Washington insiders and representatives of state and local authorities across the country.

“I have to disagree, respectively, that we are looking to end it soon,” New York mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference last week. “We are doing everything we can to get through March. April will undoubtedly be worse than March. May could be worse than April. “

New York is currently the epicenter of the virus, with more than 53,000 infections reported across the state – including more than 30,000 in New York City alone.

Members of the Republican Party of Trump have also expressed skepticism about Trump’s impetus for the economy to be up and running by Easter.

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, who is president of the House Republican Conference, called for caution on Tuesday, although she did not explicitly respond to Trump’s comments.

“There will be no functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, die because we have not done enough to stop the virus, “Cheney tweeted.

Indeed, health experts have made it clear that unless Americans continue to severely limit social interaction – staying home from work and isolating themselves – the number of infections will overwhelm the healthcare system. , as it did in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths. While the worst epidemics are concentrated in parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease will spread.

“It’s really very flexible,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the White House Coronavirus task force, on Tuesday regarding the Easter calendar. from Trump. “You can look at a date, but you have to be very flexible and literally day after day and week by week. You have to assess the feasibility of what you are trying to do.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.