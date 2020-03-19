Pelosi urges Trump to “immediately” use new powers to “mass produce” medical supplies

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Thursday urged President Trump to “immediately” exercise his powers under the Defense Production Act to fight the coronavirus crisis, a day later, he said he would invoke it but did not yet need to use the powers he had.

“The president must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass produce and coordinate the distribution of these essential supplies before the need worsens and the shortages become even more severe,” said the minister. Californian Democrat in a press release. “There is not a day to lose. We need to immediately put more tests, more protective equipment and more fans in the hands of our front line workers. “

TRUMP ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS

Trump announced Wednesday that he invoked the law, saying that it “can do many good things if we need to.”

The law, which was first enacted in 1950 in response to the Korean War and has since been invoked more than 50 times, would streamline the production of medical supplies to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic and require companies to sign contracts or fill orders deemed necessary for national defense.

This is part of a larger effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most of daily life in the United States in recent weeks.

But he tweeted Wednesday night that he would only use it if it was deemed necessary “in the worst case”.

TRUMP INVOKES DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT: WHAT IS IT?

“I only signed the Defense Production Act to fight the Chinese virus only if we were to invoke it in the worst case scenario in the future,” he tweeted. “I hope there won’t be, but we’re all together TOGETHER!”

For Pelosi and other democrats, this need is already there.

“Today, shortages of essential medical and personal protective equipment are hampering our ability to fight the coronavirus epidemic, endangering frontline workers and making it more difficult to care for those who get sick, “she said.

As of Thursday morning, the United States had 9,415 confirmed virus cases and 150 deaths.

Andrew News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.