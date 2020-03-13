Pelosi Wires Third Coronavirus Funding Bill in Mid-Race to Calm Markets

As she told the Democratic members that the House of Representatives was close to a “bipartisan agreement” on a second bill to combat the coronavirus pandemic, President of the Nancy Chamber Pelosi, D-Calif., Also wired overnight that the chamber would begin work on a third spending measure related to coronaviruses.

The move came after the worst day on the stock market since 1987, with a 10% drop in stocks and after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell canceled his house vacations for next week. Pelosi did not say whether the House of Representatives would do the same.

“Time is of the essence, and this bill must be passed and sent to the Senate,” said a letter Thursday evening from Dear Colleague de Pelosi to the Democrats in the House. “The House will then get to work on a third set of emergency measures which will take further effective measures to protect the health, economic security and well-being of the American people.”

Friday morning, major future indices have shown gains of 3.5 percent, potentially on hopes for second legislation to fight the new coronavirus and protect the economy from its effects. The increase indicates that investors could calm down for now after a week of anxiety that culminated in headlines on Thursday of closings, cancellations and closings of schools, sporting events, government agencies and even from Disneyland.

It is unclear what a third House coronavirus bill would contain, although there was significant disagreement between Republicans and Democrats over the details of the second. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin negotiated on Thursday to finalize the second coronavirus bill and reach a compromise that the president could sign. Pelosi expressed a sense of urgency to pass legislation to help families in need with the planned recess.

McConnell criticized Pelosi’s initial proposal as an “ideological wish list”. Trump wanted a payroll tax cut that Pelosi didn’t include. Republicans also voiced concerns about the expansion of new paid sick leave programs and did not include language to ban federal funds for abortion.

Trump signed a $ 8.3 billion spending bill related to coronaviruses last week.

It is unclear what time Friday the House could vote on the second coronavirus bill. It should be voted as a “suspension”, which means the measure would come directly to the House and would require a two-thirds vote to pass, which would require a significant number of Republicans to support the legislation.

Pelosi said on Thursday that the House vote Friday on the second coronavirus bill “in one way or another”.

