Pence Calls For “Whole America” Approach To Coronavirus In Meeting With Cruise Line Executives

Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that the United States is taking an “all of America” ​​approach coronavirus response, as he met with cruise lines and port directors in Florida to discuss the need for further action.

“President Trump has no higher priority than the health and safety and well-being of the American people,” said Pence, seated alongside the acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf and the governor from Florida, Ron DeSantis. “This is why, since the first appearance of the coronavirus in America, the President has launched a whole-of-government approach, but as evidenced here today it is not only a whole-of-government approach … but it is really a whole-of-government approach. “

Pence said the industry has found itself at the “center” of the US response to the crisis. He also said efforts are underway to bring the Grand Princess ashore, which has more than 3,500 passengers on board and has been detained off the coast of California. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus on the ship, and Pence said Saturday that all passengers will be tested and those with the virus will be quarantined.

Pence said the administration has also met with the pharmaceutical industry, nursing home managers, commercial laboratories and others in an effort to curb the spread of the global virus in America.

“I speak on behalf of President Trump when I say that we cannot be more grateful for the spirit of cooperation of all the American businesses we have engaged and their desire to make the health of America a priority” , did he declare.

Pence’s remarks come as health officials reported that two people in Florida who had tested positive for the virus died – making them the first known deaths outside of California and Washington.

The announcement brought the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus strain to at least 16, including 13 in Washington State and one in California, with at least 253 confirmed cases across the country.

One of Floridian’s deaths was a man with underlying health conditions in Santa Rosa County in the Panhandle of Florida, and the other was a senior in Lee County, Fort Myers.

In his remarks, Pence highlighted measures taken by the Trump administration, including declaring a public health emergency, suspending travel from China and screening 100% of all those who take direct flights. from Italy and South Korea. He also praised the “yeoman work” of the health and human services to expand the testing for the virus.

Trump signed an $ 8.3 billion spending bill this week, well above the $ 2.5 billion the administration originally asked Congress for.

Pence also pointed out that for most Americans, the risk remains low – noting that the risk is higher for seniors who already have serious underlying health problems.

“The risk of getting the coronavirus for the average American remains low,” he said. “That said, we will continue to support each other in this effort, to appeal to the industry, to call on all government agencies to deal with it.”

