Pence office worker tests positive for coronavirus, spokesperson says

A member of the vice president Mike Pence office tested positive for coronavirus, a Pence spokesperson announced on Friday evening.

“Tonight, we were informed that a member of the vice president’s office had tested positive for the coronavirus,” Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, said in a statement. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the person.”

Pence’s office did not identify the person or provide any other information about the person or the job he or she held.

But Pence’s spokesperson said steps were being taken to find the people the person had come into contact with.

“Other contact tracing is done as directed by the CDC,” said Miller.

Pence has been appointed by Trump to lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which organizes daily media briefings on the virus. In recent days, Trump has joined Pence and the other members of the task force for briefings.

The epidemic has seen others in politics diagnosed with a coronavirus: Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Wednesday became the first member of Congress to announce that he was infected.

A week ago, Trump tested coronavirus – after exposure to infected individuals – but said it was negative.

The test followed Trump’s interactions with the Brazilian presidential delegation at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, as well as his presence at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month. Later, it was determined that people in both places were infected.