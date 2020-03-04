Pence promises that coronavirus testing will be covered by private insurance Medicare

Vice president Mike Pence Attempted to mitigate American concerns about the potential costs they may face Coronavirus The tests say that they are covered by all private insurance plans and Medicare and Medicaid, and test if they are affected by an outbreak.

Speaking one day before departure for Washington, the worst hit in the coronavirus epidemic, Pence said health insurance could not be used because the Ministry of Health and Human Services has designated coronavirus testing as an “intrinsic health benefit.” Americans worry about paying for coronavirus testing.

“In terms of cost, HHS has designated this trial as a mandatory health benefit,” Pence said. “Eligible for private insurance and Medicare / Medicade.”

Pence added that about 1.5 million test kits are now traveling to state and university laboratories across the country where coronavirus testing is allowed.

Pence has joined the White House briefing room with other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, chaired by him. All members reiterated that the coronavirus threat to most Americans remained low, and that the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions were at the highest risk of developing serious complications from the virus.

To prevent further breakouts, such as Washington, where 10 people have died, Pence said the Task Force has concentrated much of their precautionary efforts on nursing homes.

Most of the people who died in Washington were residents of a lifecare center, a nursing home in Kirkland on the outskirts of Seattle. At least 39 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, and researchers say the virus could be circulating without detection for weeks.

Elderly people seem to be the most vulnerable, “Pence said. “By President’s instructions, we will focus on those who work in nursing homes and nursing homes and ensure that they comply with federal standards to keep the elderly safe.”

Coronavirus deaths in the United States increased to 11 on Wednesday and a patient died in California. This is the first reported death outside of Washington.

Officials in Placer County, California, near Sacramento, said an elderly person who tested positive after returning from a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico died. Authorities said the victim had a fundamental health problem.

Shortly before California’s death was announced, Princess Cruise Lines reported to Grand Princess passengers that federal health authorities were investigating a “ small cluster ” of coronaviruses associated with the ship’s mid-February voyage. Was notified. Approved by medical staff and stated that if a person on a previous voyage developed fever or other symptoms, they should contact a physician.

The Grand Princess is off the coast of Mexico and returns early to San Francisco, where CDC and company executives meet to decide on a course of action.

In New York, health authorities have self-quarantined hundreds of people after two family members on the outskirts of New Rochelle in New York City were diagnosed with the virus. Governor Andrew Cuomo stated that the illness seemed to spread from lawyers to his wife, two children, one neighbor, and two others.

With the new results, the number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.