Pence says administrator has identified “tens of thousands” of ventilators that can be converted to treat coronavirus patients

Vice President Mike Pence Thursday announced that thousands of fans have been located and will be converted to treat coronavirus the patients.

At a press conference held on Thursday by members of the coronavirus task force, Pence said the machines were identified after working with health care providers and providers across the country.

“We are encouraged to learn that we have literally identified tens of thousands of ventilators who can be converted to treat patients,” said Pence. “And we remain more and more convinced that we will have the fans we need as the coronavirus makes its way across America.”

Pence also announced an increase in the production of N95 masks for healthcare professionals to use in the treatment of patients.

“We are encouraged to see companies like Honeywell and 3M, whom I visited just a few weeks ago, take advantage of changes to the law last night that allow the sale of industrial masks directly to hospitals,” said Pence . “These companies have now dramatically increased their production of so-called N95 masks by several tens of millions, which will give our healthcare workers the protection they need to administer to those suffering from coronavirus symptoms or disease.”

Earlier in the press conference, President Trump announced progress in testing a possible vaccine, as well as the upcoming availability of treatment including a malaria drug that could potentially help people already infected.