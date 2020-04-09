Pence says he will go to church at Easter – in his living room

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Vice President Pence says that this coming Easter Sunday he will attend religious services at the same place he visits every Sunday in recent weeks – his parlor.

Pence’s comments, which he made during a White House Coronavirus Task Force Press briefing Wednesday, when U.S. public health officials and most American religious leaders asked Americans to celebrate Passover and Holy Week celebrations at home and not to attend services in churches or synagogues.

“We will go to church in the living room of the vice president’s residence, where we have been attending for several weeks,” said Pence. “The advantage is that we can go to our original church in Indiana.”

LAUREN GREEN: CORONAVIRUS CRISIS – WHY SOME CHURCHES CHALLENGE GATHERING PROHIBITIONS

While most religious leaders across the country have heeded the government’s warning not to organize services or gather in large groups as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, some preachers have resisted the state order against mass gatherings and organized services.

Last month, a pastor in the mega-church in Florida who made headlines in the national newspapers for hosting Sunday services was arrested for defying government orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, a Pennsylvania pastor said he plans to hold a “Woodstock” outdoor service to protest coronavirus home stay orders and the arrest of several pastors in the United States. United for allegedly violating these orders.

A pastor of the Baton Rouge mega-church was arrested last Tuesday for the offense of holding religious services for around 500 worshipers. Pastor Tony Spell has been charged with six counts for violating the governor’s ban on large gatherings. He faces a $ 500 fine and a 90-day jail sentence for each count.