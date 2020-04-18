Pence says states have enough COVID-19 tests to start phase one of White House stimulus package

The Trump administration sought on Friday to alleviate fears about the availability of mass tests for the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that states “have enough tests to implement the criteria for phase one” of the White House plan to reopen the economy “if they choose to do so.”

A slide in the White House briefing room announced that the U.S. had performed more than 3,780,000 tests on Thursday.

Many governors have expressed caution about lifting home care orders, saying they need more help from the federal government to make the tests available. Meanwhile, protesters in several states demanded the reopening of schools, businesses and commerce.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier Friday that the federal government should not money without spending the dollars. “

But President Trump the governors must assume their responsibilities and deplored the “false reports” on the tests, saying: “Everything is perfect”.

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Who is asking for at least $ 30 billion in new testing funds, tweeted during the briefing: “President Trump must control the tests NOW.”

Trump on Thursday unveiled the White House plan to potentially reduce social distancing and reopen the country’s economy in three phases depending on the severity of the coronavirus epidemic in each state or region.

“Phase 1” is intended for regions of the country that only meet the criteria defined by the White House and requests that social distance remain in place, avoiding gathering more than 10 people and avoiding unnecessary travel.

“Phase two”, which concerns regions that have met the criteria twice and have not experienced a “rebound” in infections, still calls on residents to practice social distancing and try to avoid large gatherings, but opens the possibility of resuming non-essential travel.

The third phase, which concerns areas that have met the criteria three times and that have no rebound in the cases, allows vulnerable parts of the population to return to public, reopen gymnasiums and bars, resume Full time staffing on construction sites and renting people back to large halls like restaurants, cinemas, churches and gyms – albeit at a reduced capacity.

Trump also said on Friday that the projected death toll in the United States from the coronavirus is expected to be sustainably lower than original disaster projections and credited the Americans’ diligence for seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel” of the pandemic.

Trump said the total number of deaths from COVID-19 was heading for “around 60, maybe 65,000” across the country and marveled at the decline since previous projections that America could head toward between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from coronavirus.

“We have done a lot of work. The people of this country were amazing,” said Trump, one day after the White House released a gradual plan to reopen the economy after weeks of orders to stay home.

The revised model from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicted that the coronavirus pandemic would kill 60,308 Americans by August 4.

To date, there have been 686,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. The death toll nationwide is already 36,721.

“One is too much,” said Trump of the dead. “… But every day, we are getting closer to the future that we have all been waiting for.”

“I’m talking about the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Trump. “We are very, very close to seeing this light shining very brightly at the end of this tunnel.”

Brooke Singman and Andrew O’Reilly of Fox News contributed to this report.