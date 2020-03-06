Pence says Trump signs $ 8.3 billion coronavirus funding bill on Friday

On Friday, Trump signed a newly approved bill and allocated more than $ 8 billion in emergency funding, Coronavirus.

Disclosure came from Vice President on Thursday Mike Pence During his visit State of WashingtonAt least 70 viruses and at least 11 deaths. This is causing more deaths than anywhere else in the country.

DR. Mark Siegel on coronavirus mutation reported: “I think I can get a vaccine that fits all of these strains”

Pence oversaw the United States’ efforts to contain the outbreak after President Trump appointed him to head a special task force, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

He said the efforts of health officials and legislators were “ the highest concentration of DC, putting the health and well-being of U.S. people first and giving nearly $ 8 billion to federal agencies as well as state and local efforts. To make it available. ” “

The day before Thursday, US Senate Passed96-1 passed coronavirus funding bill, Senator Land Paul, R-Ky. Only voted negative.

US house on Wednesday Passed that version Only 415-2, Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) and Ken Buck (R-Colorado) voted against the bill.

Over $ 3 billion has been spent researching and developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Applied in previous crises such as the 2009 H1N1 influenza epidemic, where the government included $ 300 million to buy such drugs from manufacturers at ‘fair and reasonable’ prices and distribute them to those in need Standard.

In addition, more than $ 2 billion will help federal, state, and local governments prepare and respond to coronavirus threats, including $ 300 million for the CDC’s Rapid Response Fund. An additional $ 1.3 billion will be spent fighting viruses overseas.

Other funds will be allocated for medical supplies and other preparations.

During an outage in Washington, he attended a roundtable with Governor Jay Insley, a member of the Washington Delegation’s delegation, and local officials responding to the outbreak there, and Pence was recognized by the federal government. I tried to reassure the state of the seriousness of the problem there.

“Washington, especially the Seattle area, is dealing with the coronavirus, so we make sure that we have full support from all federal agencies,” Pence said after a round of state emergencies. Camp Murray’s response center. “I know you are at the forefront.”

Most of the deaths in Washington were residents of a life care center, a nursing home on the outskirts of Seattle in Kirkland. Researchers reported that the virus could be circulating without detection for weeks, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Seattle Q13 FOX, the number of confirmed cases in Washington surged from 39 on Thursday to 70, including the first reported death in eastern Washington.

The elderly are considered particularly vulnerable to the virus. This is due, in part, to the weakening of the body’s immune system during aging. The most recent death in Washington was a woman in her 90s, Q13 FOX was reported.

President Trump praised Pence for his efforts when he appeared at a special city hall broadcast on Fox News.

“Mike Pence is working on this more than 20 hours a day,” Trump told Sean Hanity of Fox News.

Click here for more information on Corona Building

At City Hall, President Trump defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that his decision to restrict travel from China had avoided a more widespread national crisis.

“I think people see us doing a very good job,” Trump told an audience asking about the reaction of the outbreak. “This started in China. I don’t know how it started … it all will work. Everyone has to calm down.”

Fox News’s Andrew O’Reilly, Gregg Re, and the Associated Press contributed to the story.