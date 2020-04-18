Pence Tells Air Force Academy Graduates Confidence “We Will Defeat” Against Coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Vice President Mike Pence told Air Force Academy 2020 graduates on Saturday that they would inspire Americans with confidence that the country could defeat the “invisible enemy” in the form of the nationwide coronavirus crisis.

“We are meeting at a time of national crisis as the coronavirus epidemic affects our nation and the world,” he said. “For the first time in our history, all the states and territories of our nation are the subject of disaster reports.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Pence spoke at a relatively small ceremony in Colorado Springs, where the cadets were seated 8 feet apart according to social distancing guidelines. The Falcon Stadium, which can normally seat more than 46,000 people, was closed to visitors this time – including family and friends.

With the effects of the pandemic on display, Pence made several references to the virus, acknowledging its challenges but also hitting an optimistic note on how Americans would face the challenge – comparing it to past enemies such as the Pearl Habor’s attack during World War II.

“And I believe with all my heart that for the Americans who are watching from across the country at this very hour, seeing you brave men and women embarking on your mission to defend this nation, then that day, you will inspire also the confidence that we will also prevail against the invisible enemy of our time, “he said.

In addition, he declared that America “is put to the test”, that the Americans took up the challenge and that “we will heal our ground”.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The American people have risen to the challenge, they love that you have met this moment with courage, resilience and strength – the same strength and the same love of the country that have brought each of you to this day – and it is this strength that will carry our nation through these difficult times to be stronger than ever, “he said.

The Associated Press reported that Pence was originally supposed to speak to academy graduates via recorded video because military officials, who progressed due to the pandemic, doubted that Pence would want to travel. But White House aides said Pence made the call himself to make the trip on Monday as the White House finalized its guidelines for the US reopening.

He will travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.