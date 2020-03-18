Pennsylvania Confirms First Coronavirus Death

Pennsylvania confirmed the first related to coronavirus death involving an adult from Northampton County. A state health department press release said the patient was undergoing treatment in a hospital but did not disclose anything about the victim’s age or medical history.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

“The Disease Control and Prevention Act protects the privacy and confidentiality of Pennsylvanians, so at the moment there is no additional information available about the patient,” the department said.

Statewide, the department confirmed 133 cases of COVID-19 and 1,187 who tested negative for the virus.

The news of the state’s first death comes on the same day that Pennsylvania announced that it would join New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to close the interior parts of large shopping malls, amusement parks and runways. bowling. The state is also banning gatherings of 50 or more people and has announced that restaurants and bars will be closed, with the exception of delivery and takeout services. Cinemas, gymnasiums and casinos are also closed.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“A regional approach to this threat is smart, and I am grateful for all the work of my colleagues in neighboring states,” said Governor Tom Wolf in a statement. “Joining these leaders will help Pennsylvania mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with a coordinated approach.”