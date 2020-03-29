Pennsylvania: coughing suspect arrested, charged with throwing 35g of food

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Authorities in Pennsylvania identified the suspect accused of coughing for approximately $ 35,000 of grocery products in what they say was a “twisted prank” in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Margaret Cirko, 35, was arrested and charged with terrorist threats Thursday, the day after she allegedly entered the Gerrity supermarket in the canton of Hanover, verbally threatened to be ill, and intentionally coughed and spit on products fees and other items, according to the Hanover County Police Department.

Cirko, known for her past problems in the community, continued the behavior in several aisles, police said, adding that she had attempted to steal a package of 12 beers before being ordered to leave the store.

“I’m also absolutely sick to my stomach because of the loss of food,” Joe Fasula, co-owner of the store, wrote on Wednesday. “If it is always shameful to waste food in these times when so many people are concerned about the security of our food supply, it is even more worrisome.”

Fasula said Cirko coughed on fresh produce from the store as well as portions of her bakery, meat case and shelves in what he called “a twisted prank”.

Cirko was not believed to be infected with the coronavirus, but the store said it had no choice but to throw “much more” $ 35,000 in product.

“Today has been a very difficult day,” said Fasula. “Although there is no doubt that this woman did this as a very twisted prank, we will not take any risks with the health and well-being of our customers.”

After the incident, Fasula said, the store worked with the Hanover health inspector to identify any areas where the suspect was located.

He said that “the only silver lining in this travesty” was that the incident allowed the store to test its security protocols. More than 15 employees participated in disposal and cleaning efforts, he added.

After the incident, Hanover police said in a press release that Cirko was undergoing a mental health assessment at a local hospital. Police added that they were working to have her tested for COVID-19.

She was eventually arrested and charged with two counts of terrorist threats, one count of threats to use a “biological agent” and one count of criminal mischief. She also faces charges of attempted retail theft and disorderly conduct, police said.

Cirko was arrested on Thursday with his bail set at $ 50,000. She was detained at Luzerne County Prison and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8. said.

Fasula then posted an update on Facebook describing the incident as “two hectic days for our family business”. He said the product department was fully restocked at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The co-owner added that he was humbled by the outpouring of community support and shared a list of essential guidelines for customers visiting “any grocery store”.

He labeled rule # 8, “Do not cough anything”.