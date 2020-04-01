Pennsylvania pastor criticizes coronavirus precautions, plans Easter rally similar to Woodstock

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A Pennsylvania The pastor said on Tuesday that he planned to hold an open-air “Woodstock” religious service to protest coronavirus order to stay at home and following the arrest of several pastors in the United States for allegedly violating these orders.

Evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth said he would host an “outdoor Easter blowout service”, even though Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested on Monday for hosting services on Sunday, which could expose participants at risk of spreading or capturing COVID-19.

“I am going to announce it. … We are going to organize an outside Easter service. Not online. A national gathering. You come from everywhere, like Woodstock. And we are going to gather and raise Jesus Christ”, at -he told me.

FLORIDA PASTOR’S LEGAL TEAM RESPONDS TO “FULLY INAPPROPRIATE” ARREST

“I’m not ashamed that Dr. Rodney was arrested. I’m ashamed that when they wanted to arrest preachers for a church, statewide, there was only one to come.”

Megachurch pastor Howard-Browne, 58, was arrested Mondayaccused of violating quarantine orders during a public health emergency and of holding a river service at the Tampa Bay church on Sunday. The rally created a “dangerous environment” for church members and the community at large, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

‘Reckless contempt’

Howard-Browne is said to have held the rallies despite police warnings.

“His reckless disregard for human life has endangered hundreds of people in his congregation and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week,” Chronister said in a statement. press conference Monday.

The church televised its morning Main Event service live on its Facebook page, which showed worshipers side by side while the group played, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Shuttlesworth said Howard-Browne’s arrest was simply due to “having a church” when in reality he was arrested for second degree trespass and violation of quarantine orders during a public health emergency, according to the newspaper. Howard-Browne posted a $ 500 bond about 40 minutes after being booked in a local jail.

Howard-Browne’s legal team, Liberty Counsel, argued that there was more in history.

“The sheriff and Hillsborough County will receive a lesson on the Constitution and discriminatory law enforcement,” Mat Staver, founder and president of Liberty Counsel, told Fox News.

It is not clear if the two pastors are friends, although Shuttlesworth posted a GIF with the caption “DID YOU STOP MY FRIEND ?!” on his Twitter page on Tuesday. We don’t know if he was talking about Howard-Browne.

“A pastor was arrested for celebrating a religious service in his own building on Sunday, like Germany in 1938 … and like Germany in 1938, other pastors say nothing or applaud the arrest! “, Also wrote Shuttlesworth on Twitter.

On Tuesday evening, it broadcast a one-hour program “The Rodney Howard-Browne Tribute Special” live.

Meanwhile, the pastor of a mega-church in Lousiana was arrested for crime for organizing Sunday services for hundreds of worshipers in the face of a statewide ban on gathering coronaviruses.

“Love thy neighbor”

Central police on Tuesday charged Pastor Tony Spell with six counts of violating the governor’s ban on large rallies ordered to contain the sometimes deadly coronavirus. His arrest came a day after Howard-Browne’s reservation.

THE PASTOR OF LOUISIANA WHO CHALLENGES THE ORDER OF CORONAVIRUS ARRESTED FOR CHARGE FOR INCIDENCE

Spell’s service drew about 500 people to the Life Tabernacle church. He told Fox News that he prayed for the officers who arrested him and said he was released after taking his fingerprints and reading his rights.

After Howard-Browne’s arrest, Andrew Warren, state attorney for Florida’s 13th judicial circuit, quoted a biblical verse at Monday’s press conference, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I would like to remind the good pastor of Mark 12:31, who said that there is no command more important than loving your neighbor as yourself,” said Warren. “To love your neighbors is to protect them, not to endanger their health by exposing them to this deadly virus.”

In the United States, the 50 states and the District of Columbia reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling 189,035 diseases and at least 3,900 deaths, Wednesday morning. Pennsylvania has nearly 5,000 cases of the virus and 63 deaths.

The White House coronavirus task force said on Tuesday it expected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the virus and millions of people infected. Without any measures in place to mitigate the spread of the contagion, these projections reach between 1.5 million and 2.2 million deaths from COVID-19.

President Trump, at a press conference on Tuesday, said that as a country “we are going to have two really tough weeks”.

“It is absolutely essential that the American people follow the guidelines. It is a matter of life and death, “he said.

Caleb Parke, Andrew O’Reilly and Robert Gearty of Fox News contributed to this report.