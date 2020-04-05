Pentagon forces all workers to wear face covers to protect themselves from coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Pentagon ordered Sunday that everyone at Defense Department facilities cover their faces in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Effective immediately, to the extent possible, all persons on DoD property, facilities and facilities will wear fabric blankets when they cannot maintain a social distance of six feet in public spaces or work centers” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a note to Pentagon officials.

The rule extended to all military personnel, civilian employees, family members, subcontractors and other persons on the property of the Ministry of Defense – but not to the services of members of the military, added the note.

The new restrictions represented a new Pentagon effort to stick to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], who recommends wearing face coverings in public to limit exposure to COVID-19.

The Pentagon suggested that people use household items and everyday materials, such as T-shirts or clean cloths, to cover the nose and mouth, but clarified that N95 surgical masks are for medical personnel only.

